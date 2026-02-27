Zim Hosts Summit to Drive Digital Transformation in Schools

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe is set to host a major education and technology summit next week aimed at accelerating digital transformation in schools and preparing learners for an artificial intelligence-driven future.

The Smart Education Seminar 2026, organised by the Smart Zimbabwe Business Network, will take place in Harare on 5 March bringing together government officials, educators, technology experts and development partners to tackle gaps in digital access across the country’s education system.

Held under the theme “Powering the Future: Building a Connected, Equitable and AI-Ready Education System for Zimbabwe,” the event seeks to address long-standing challenges affecting both rural and urban schools, including poor internet connectivity, limited electricity supply and outdated classroom technology.

Organisers say the initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 ambitions and the government’s commitment to improving access to quality education through innovation.

“The Smart Education Seminar is not just a seminar, it is a launchpad for tangible change,” said Rufaro Nyadembera, Executive Director of the Smart Zimbabwe Business Network.

“We are bringing together the architects of our education future — government, industry and educators — to move from dialogue to action,” she added.

Discussions at the seminar will focus on expanding universal school connectivity, integrating smart classroom tools, adopting artificial intelligence in teaching and administration, and equipping teachers with digital skills needed for modern learning environments.

Energy access is also expected to feature prominently, with stakeholders exploring sustainable power solutions for schools that remain off-grid.

Among expected participants are Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and Torerayi Moyo, who has been invited as co-guest of honour.

Education and technology leaders from academia and industry are also scheduled to deliver presentations and panel discussions.

A key highlight of the gathering will be the launch of the EduConnect 2030 campaign — a national initiative aimed at powering and connecting every school in Zimbabwe by the end of the decade.

The programme will begin with a pilot involving 10 schools and is expected to mobilise support from businesses, alumni networks and Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

According to organisers, the campaign represents a collective effort to ensure equitable access to digital learning opportunities.

“The launch of EduConnect 2030 represents our collective commitment to ensuring no child is left behind in the digital age,” Nyadembera said.

Registration for educators, policymakers and private-sector partners remains open, with organisers calling for wider participation to help scale technology-driven education reforms nationwide.

The seminar comes at a time when Zimbabwe, like many developing nations, faces growing pressure to modernise its education system and prepare learners for a rapidly evolving digital economy.