Zim Gears Up for Benny Hinn Healing Crusade as Miracle Grounds Take Shape

HARARE – Zimbabwe moved a step closer to hosting one of its most anticipated spiritual events as preparations intensified for the Benny Hinn Healing Crusade, scheduled for 10–12 October 2025 at the newly designated Miracle Grounds in Harare.

On Tuesday, 22 July 2025, Dr. Marie J. Doorn, the International Mission and Crusade Director for Benny Hinn Ministries, arrived in Harare to oversee and lead groundwork for the crusade.

She was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by senior leaders from Heartfelt International Ministries (HIM), the official hosts of the event.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival, Dr. Doorn said, “We are believing God for a mighty visitation in Zimbabwe. This crusade will not only bring healing, but also spiritual renewal for the nation.”

During her visit, Dr. Doorn inspected the Miracle Grounds, held meetings with civic and spiritual leaders, and coordinated key logistical and technical arrangements. Her presence on the ground marked a significant milestone in the buildup to what is expected to be one of the largest Christian gatherings in the country’s recent history.

The Benny Hinn Healing Crusade will feature internationally renowned evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn, whose healing and miracle services have impacted millions of lives across the globe.

Heartfelt International Ministries confirmed that the Miracle Grounds site had already begun transformation, with clearing operations, infrastructure development, and volunteer mobilization well underway. Interest in the crusade continues to grow across denominations and regions.