NAZ Rallies Communities to Champion Breastfeeding as Key to Healthier Future

As Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in marking World Breastfeeding Week 2026, Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) has renewed its call for stronger community support to improve infant nutrition saying breastfeeding is a shared responsibility that requires the involvement of families, communities and policymakers.

The organisation is commemorating the week, observed from August 1 to 7 under the global theme: “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works.”

NAZ says it is scaling up community-led interventions across eight districts to improve exclusive breastfeeding rates and tackle child malnutrition by empowering mothers and encouraging greater participation by fathers and community leaders.

Executive Director Tapiwa Magaisa said strengthening support structures at community level was critical to ensuring more babies received the best possible start in life.

“Breastfeeding is not a mother’s responsibility alone; it is a collective community investment.To strengthen what works, we must embed support directly within households and villages. Our Care Groups are proving that when mothers receive continuous, localized support, exclusive breastfeeding rates rise, directly reducing malnutrition and childhood mortality,” Magaisa said.

Exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life is widely recognised as one of the most effective interventions for promoting healthy growth, strengthening immunity and protecting infants against preventable childhood illnesses.

However, NAZ says many women continue to face cultural, economic and social barriers that prevent them from following recommended infant feeding practices.

To address these challenges, the organisation is expanding its Care Group model in Mangwe, Beitbridge, Chipinge, Gokwe North, Mt Darwin, Mbire, Buhera and Tsholotsho.

The peer support networks provide caregivers with practical nutrition education, counselling and psychosocial support aimed at improving child health outcomes.

The programme is also placing greater emphasis on engaging men in maternal and child health.

In districts such as Beitbridge, Mbire and Tsholotsho, male support groups are encouraging fathers to assist with household responsibilities, ensure breastfeeding mothers receive adequate nutrition and rest, and advocate for maternal wellbeing.

NAZ Nutrition Coordinator Chisichawo Mutendadzamera said involving men was helping to change traditional perceptions surrounding breastfeeding.

“When fathers understand the biological and economic value of exclusive breastfeeding, they become its biggest defenders,” he said.

“Involving men transforms breastfeeding from a solitary chore into a shared family priority.”

Beyond breastfeeding promotion, NAZ says it is integrating nutrition education with household food security initiatives and climate-resilient agriculture to help families provide nutritious complementary foods for children from six months of age.

The organisation says the integrated approach, particularly in hard-to-reach districts including Chipinge, Gokwe North, Mt Darwin, Buhera and Mangwe is strengthening local health systems while supporting village health workers and community leaders to build healthier and more resilient communities.

As part of this year’s commemorations, NAZ has called on the media, government ministries, civil society organisations and development partners to amplify messages that promote, protect and support breastfeeding across Zimbabwe.

The organisation says stronger collaboration is essential to ensuring every child has access to optimal nutrition during the critical first years of life.