Zim Launches US$14m Drive to Prepare for Future Pandemics

Zimbabwe has launched a US$14.33 million pandemic preparedness programme aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, laboratory testing and emergency response systems as the country steps up efforts to prevent and contain future outbreaks.

The national grant which runs until 2029 is expected to improve the country’s ability to detect public health threats early and respond more effectively with a focus on coordination between human, animal and environmental health services.

Speaking at the launch, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the programme, alongside a regional initiative covering eight countries would strengthen the country’s preparedness for emerging infectious diseases.

Zimbabwe will receive approximately US$2.49 million from the regional grant which is valued at US$35.8 million.

The initiative is backed by about US$49 million in development partner co-financing and US$91.8 million in government commitments bringing the total funding and co-investment to approximately US$155 million.

Mombeshora said previous cholera outbreaks and recurring measles cases had highlighted the need for effective surveillance and rapid intervention to prevent diseases from spreading.

He said Zimbabwe had strengthened its surveillance systems and approved an Ebola preparedness contingency fund although the country had not recorded any confirmed Ebola cases.

The programme is expected to improve coordination among health institutions and strengthen the country’s ability to respond to outbreaks before they escalate into wider public health emergencies.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said local authorities would play a central role in implementing the preparedness measures at community level.

He said councils were critical to environmental health management, community-based disease surveillance, public risk communication and enforcement of health regulations.

Garwe also called for improvements in waste management, access to clean water and community participation in maintaining hygienic environments.

“As the ministry responsible for local government and public works, our mandate is to ensure that national policy translates into global action, as we have the responsibility to deal with people living at a village level,” he said.

He said strengthening frontline systems was among the strategic priorities required to ensure communities were better prepared to identify and respond to health threats.

Garwe added that effective pandemic preparedness required a coordinated approach involving government institutions, communities and regional partners, backed by sustainable investment.

Pandemic Fund Executive Head Priya Basu said the programme was designed to build resilient public health systems capable of protecting communities beyond future pandemics.

She said the project would establish five public health emergency operations centres, strengthen laboratory capacity at national and sub-national levels, train more than 10,000 health professionals and reach up to two million people through community engagement and awareness programmes.

“The project will strengthen surveillance in early warning, including digital and community-based systems, environmental monitoring and cross-border collaboration,” Basu said.

She said the programme would also upgrade laboratories, with plans to strengthen five at national level and 20 at sub-national level.

The improvements are expected to enhance diagnostic testing, genomic sequencing, antimicrobial resistance testing and laboratory biosafety.

Basu said the Pandemic Fund’s contribution of more than US$14 million had helped mobilise additional resources, bringing total funding and co-investment for the initiative to approximately US$155 million.

She urged stakeholders to turn financial commitments into lasting improvements in public health systems, saying the programme’s success would ultimately depend on the country’s ability to detect threats earlier, respond effectively and save lives.