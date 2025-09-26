Rezende Rape Suspect Remains in Custody After Bail Bid Fails

By Judith Nyuke

A 25-year-old tout from Whitecliff, Harare, appeared in court accused of raping a 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil at Harare’s Rezende Parkade two months ago.

Givemore Mutape appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with rape.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and the matter was remanded to 20 October 2025.

The complainant in this case is a 13-year-old grade seven student.

The State alleges that on the 19 July 2025 and at around 1300hours, the complainant left home alone proceeding to Harare City centre to collect money for extra lessons from her stepfather at corner Leopold Takawira and Jason Moyo street.

Upon arrival she went to her step father’s work place where she was given cash US$10-00 and left proceeding back to her place of residence.

The Court heard that while she was at Rezende Parkade rank to get a commuter omnibus to Marlborough, Harare, the touts started obstructing her from entering the commuter omnibus she wanted to embark.

At that moment, Mutape approached and purported that she wanted to help her, he then ordered her to enter in a white commuter omnibus that was parked and she complied.

The complainant reportedly and seated alone on the back passengers seat of commuter omnibus. Mutape followed the complainant in the commuter omnibus and locked the doors.

It is the State’s case that Mutape went and sat beside the complainant at the back seat of the vehicle.

He went on to grab the complainant forcibly removed her pant and placed a white cloth on her mouth.

Mutape allegedly forced himself between complainant’s legs and raped her.