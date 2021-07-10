ZimAchievers Awards UK Edition Announce 10th Anniversary Nominees

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) announced the final nominees shortlist for the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Awards set for 11 September at The Mayfair Hotel in London, during a live virtual event dubbed The Big Reveal.

The voting period for the nominees will commence from 19 July until 15 August 2021 on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com.

The diverse list features nominees across four base categories of business & professional, community & sports, lifestyle and entertainment awards.

“First of all congratulations to all the nominees who continue to lift the Zimbabwe flag high and make us all proud. To us, you are the winners and carriers of our national pride around the world,” said ZAA Chairman Conrad Mwanza during the event.

“This year we will be commemorating our 10th Anniversary and reflect on a decade that has been fruitful in changing the misconceptions about the abilities of our communities over the years. We started this vision with a view to highlight the stories of positive achievement and impact by Zimbabweans.”

The ZAA Founder also announced that he would be stepping down from his post as ZAA CEO at the end of the current awards campaign and reflected on the decade long journey at the helm.

“I have run my course at the helm since our inception in 2010 and am very proud of all the ground we have covered and hand over the baton to the next generation to run with the vision as we place Zimbabwe in its rightful place on the map,” said Mwanza.

This year’s nominees list features new categories such as male and female young achievers as well as young sports personalities following various breakthroughs for junior sportspeople.

“You will notice we have also received overwhelming nominations for young achievers who have been doing great as well as recognizing influencers who have touched the world from their base in Zimbabwe,” he added.

Other high-flying nominees include double nominee Valerie Sibanda, comedienne Madam Boss, entrepreneur Dee Mapasure, money transfer company Senditoo, popular podcast Girls In Skies and netball star Felistus Kangwa among others.

ZAA UK is headline sponsored by the global partner ZororoPhumulani who offer various funeral cover, financial support and repatriation services across the globe.

ZAA was founded in 2010 and returns to the UK in this year after last year’s event got postponed due to the Covid outbreak. The awards recognize, celebrate and honour high achievement in different communities around the world.

Here is the full list of the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Nominees 2021

CATEGORY 1 – BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

Business of the Year

One Click Supplies Tengai Online Stellah Entertainment Highlands Care Solutions Senditoo RM Publishers

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Barney Kavai – BMK Management and Global Health Care Solutions Dexter Lasswell – Bantu George Muchapirei – Tengai Online Thabo Nhlangano – Love your Stays

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Amanda Tinashe Leeds – Property Developer Valerie Moran – Fintech Entrepreneur Olinda Chapel- Nkomo – Gain Health Care Carole Nyakudya – Lorac International Dee Mapasure – KS Wors

Professional of the Year

Mara-Tafadzwa Makoni – Engineer Shingi Mararike – Sky News reporter Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor Shepherd Chitiyo – Aircraft engineer Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter and writer

Innovator of the Year

Dee Mapasure – Ks Wors Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor

Restaurant of the Year

Zim Braai Bantu Bar and Grill Ekhaya Bar and Grill Grill Yard

CATEGORY 2 – COMMUNITY AND SPORTS AWARDS

Community Champion

Flossy Kandondo – Philanthropist Kim Chakanetsa – Journalist BBC World Bothwell Kabayira – President/ Founder Zimbabwe Allied Medical Professional Association (Z. A. M. P.A.) Olinda Chapel – Director Gain Health Care Bee Mutamba – Zimbabwe Bright Futures Syndicate Nomsa Nekevane – Mopane Foundation

Community Organisation

Ebenezer Hope Organization Bana Bengwana Trust Mopane foundation The Baobab Tree Trust

Cultural Ambassador

Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz Learnshona.co.uk Busi Mhlanga Tsungai Tsikirai

Young Achiever – Female

Nyasha Michelle – BBC Broadcast Journalist Vee Kativhu – Founder Empowered by Vee Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter and writer Joylyn L. Katsvairo – abstract artist Nella Grace – Medical Doctor Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor

Young Achievers– Male

Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor Theo Chikomba – BBC Broadcast Journalist Bothwell Kabayira – Medical Doctor Jeremiah Maps Kuda Kashiri

Female Sports Personality

Panashe Muzambe Felistus Kwangwa Adelaide Muskwe

Male Sports Personality

Marvelous Nakamba Farai Hallam Tawanda Muyeye Zanda Siziba Prince Mutswunguma

Young/junior sports personalities

Josh Masara Ryan Gwidzima Junior Bunjira Ethan Kachosa Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise

Breakthrough Newcomer

Panashe Muzambe Takudzwa Masawi Gary Mapanda Malone Mukwende

CATEGORY 3 – LIFESTYLE AWARDS

Zim-based Influencer of the Year

Sandra Ndebele DJ Fantan – Chillspot Records Comic Pastor Madam Boss KVG Kevin Wedding Planner

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

House of Mucha Mr Rocca House of Rutendo Farai London

People’s choice Awards

Mr and Mrs Manatsa – Stellah Entertainment Malone Mukwende S1mba Valerie Sibanda Bee Mutamba Nia the Light – founder curl bar London

Media Outlet of the Year

Checkout Africa Ndebele’s Connect Girls in Skies The Feeling Station Made in Zwe The Southern Times

CATEGORY 4 – ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Munya Chawawa Joab Magara Munashe Chirisa King Kandoro

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Rachel Chinouriri Valerie Sibanda (Valee Music) Blessing Annatoria Chitapa Antoinette Mabhena Sharon Rose

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

S1mba Gary Mapanzure Kevin Tshuma McDonald Sheldon – Qounfuzed John Falsetto

Female Personality of the Year

Phiwo Ndlovu Girl in skies Caroline Gundu Panashe muzambe Scola Dondo Seren Jones

Male Personality of the Year