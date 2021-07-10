ZimAchievers Awards UK Edition Announce 10th Anniversary Nominees

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) announced the final nominees shortlist for the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Awards set for 11 September at The Mayfair Hotel in London, during a live virtual event dubbed The Big Reveal.
The voting period for the nominees will commence from 19 July until 15 August 2021 on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com.
The diverse list features nominees across four base categories of business & professional, community & sports, lifestyle and entertainment awards.
“First of all congratulations to all the nominees who continue to lift the Zimbabwe flag high and make us all proud. To us, you are the winners and carriers of our national pride around the world,” said ZAA Chairman Conrad Mwanza during the event.
“This year we will be commemorating our 10th Anniversary and reflect on a decade that has been fruitful in changing the misconceptions about the abilities of our communities over the years. We started this vision with a view to highlight the stories of positive achievement and impact by Zimbabweans.”
The ZAA Founder also announced that he would be stepping down from his post as ZAA CEO at the end of the current awards campaign and reflected on the decade long journey at the helm.
“I have run my course at the helm since our inception in 2010 and am very proud of all the ground we have covered and hand over the baton to the next generation to run with the vision as we place Zimbabwe in its rightful place on the map,” said Mwanza.
This year’s nominees list features new categories such as male and female young achievers as well as young sports personalities following various breakthroughs for junior sportspeople.
“You will notice we have also received overwhelming nominations for young achievers who have been doing great as well as recognizing influencers who have touched the world from their base in Zimbabwe,” he added.
Other high-flying nominees include double nominee Valerie Sibanda, comedienne Madam Boss, entrepreneur Dee Mapasure, money transfer company Senditoo, popular podcast Girls In Skies and netball star Felistus Kangwa among others.
ZAA UK is headline sponsored by the global partner ZororoPhumulani who offer various funeral cover, financial support and repatriation services across the globe.
ZAA was founded in 2010 and returns to the UK in this year after last year’s event got postponed due to the Covid outbreak. The awards recognize, celebrate and honour high achievement in different communities around the world.
Here is the full list of the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Nominees 2021
CATEGORY 1 – BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL AWARDS
Business of the Year
- One Click Supplies
- Tengai Online
- Stellah Entertainment
- Highlands Care Solutions
- Senditoo
- RM Publishers
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
- Barney Kavai – BMK Management and Global Health Care Solutions
- Dexter Lasswell – Bantu
- George Muchapirei – Tengai Online
- Thabo Nhlangano – Love your Stays
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
- Amanda Tinashe Leeds – Property Developer
- Valerie Moran – Fintech Entrepreneur
- Olinda Chapel- Nkomo – Gain Health Care
- Carole Nyakudya – Lorac International
- Dee Mapasure – KS Wors
Professional of the Year
- Mara-Tafadzwa Makoni – Engineer
- Shingi Mararike – Sky News reporter
- Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor
- Shepherd Chitiyo – Aircraft engineer
- Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter and writer
Innovator of the Year
- Dee Mapasure – Ks Wors
- Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz
- Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor
Restaurant of the Year
- Zim Braai
- Bantu Bar and Grill
- Ekhaya Bar and Grill
- Grill Yard
CATEGORY 2 – COMMUNITY AND SPORTS AWARDS
Community Champion
- Flossy Kandondo – Philanthropist
- Kim Chakanetsa – Journalist BBC World
- Bothwell Kabayira – President/ Founder Zimbabwe Allied Medical Professional Association (Z. A. M. P.A.)
- Olinda Chapel – Director Gain Health Care
- Bee Mutamba – Zimbabwe Bright Futures Syndicate
- Nomsa Nekevane – Mopane Foundation
Community Organisation
- Ebenezer Hope Organization
- Bana Bengwana Trust
- Mopane foundation
- The Baobab Tree Trust
Cultural Ambassador
- Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz
- Learnshona.co.uk
- Busi Mhlanga
- Tsungai Tsikirai
Young Achiever – Female
- Nyasha Michelle – BBC Broadcast Journalist
- Vee Kativhu – Founder Empowered by Vee
- Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter and writer
- Joylyn L. Katsvairo – abstract artist
- Nella Grace – Medical Doctor
- Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor
Young Achievers– Male
- Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor
- Theo Chikomba – BBC Broadcast Journalist
- Bothwell Kabayira – Medical Doctor
- Jeremiah Maps
- Kuda Kashiri
Female Sports Personality
- Panashe Muzambe
- Felistus Kwangwa
- Adelaide Muskwe
Male Sports Personality
- Marvelous Nakamba
- Farai Hallam
- Tawanda Muyeye
- Zanda Siziba
- Prince Mutswunguma
Young/junior sports personalities
- Josh Masara
- Ryan Gwidzima
- Junior Bunjira
- Ethan Kachosa
- Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise
Breakthrough Newcomer
- Panashe Muzambe
- Takudzwa Masawi
- Gary Mapanda
- Malone Mukwende
CATEGORY 3 – LIFESTYLE AWARDS
Zim-based Influencer of the Year
- Sandra Ndebele
- DJ Fantan – Chillspot Records
- Comic Pastor
- Madam Boss
- KVG
- Kevin Wedding Planner
Outstanding Achievement in Fashion
- House of Mucha
- Mr Rocca
- House of Rutendo
- Farai London
People’s choice Awards
- Mr and Mrs Manatsa – Stellah Entertainment
- Malone Mukwende
- S1mba
- Valerie Sibanda
- Bee Mutamba
- Nia the Light – founder curl bar London
Media Outlet of the Year
- Checkout Africa
- Ndebele’s Connect
- Girls in Skies
- The Feeling Station
- Made in Zwe
- The Southern Times
CATEGORY 4 – ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
- Munya Chawawa
- Joab Magara
- Munashe Chirisa
- King Kandoro
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Valerie Sibanda (Valee Music)
- Blessing Annatoria Chitapa
- Antoinette Mabhena
- Sharon Rose
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male
- S1mba
- Gary Mapanzure
- Kevin Tshuma
- McDonald Sheldon – Qounfuzed
- John Falsetto
Female Personality of the Year
- Phiwo Ndlovu
- Girl in skies
- Caroline Gundu
- Panashe muzambe
- Scola Dondo
- Seren Jones
Male Personality of the Year
- Munya Chawawa
- Tendai Mashiri – PVO Threads
- Ivor Moyo – Checkout Africa
- Munya Sigg – Spel Clothing
- Shingi Mararike – Sky News