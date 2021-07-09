Kaitano Enjoys Dream Debut Before Zimbabwe Batting Crumbles

Bangladesh – 468 and 45 in 17 overs (Shadman Islam 22*, Saif Hassan 20*)

Zimbabwe – 276 all out in 111.5 overs (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 87, Brendan Taylor 81, Milton Shumba 41; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/82, Shakib Al Hasan 4/82, Taskin Ahmed 1/46)

Day 3 – Stumps: Bangladesh lead by 237 runs

Takudzwanashe Kaitano enjoyed a dream start to his Test career with an excellent fifty, but his hard work was quickly undone when Zimbabwe’s batting collapsed on day three of this match against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club today.

His calm defence and well-judged strokes held the early batting together as the home side’s score reached 225 before the third wicket fell.

At this point the wheels came off, as Zimbabwe’s middle-order batting and tail-enders collapsed.

The follow-on was only just saved and the day ended with Bangladesh on 45 for no wicket in their second innings, with a big lead of 237 runs.

Zimbabwe started the day on 114 for one wicket, with Kaitano on 33 and Brendan Taylor 37.

Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed began with some fine pace bowling, but Taylor was able to get the score moving by turning one of Taskin’s deliveries through midwicket for four.

Both batsmen played quickly for a while, but then Taylor, after reaching 44, hit the new bowler, leg-spinner Shakib Al Hasan, over long-on for a big six to reach his fifty.

When he was on 37, Kaitano was beaten by a magnificent delivery from Hossain and there was a vehement appeal for a catch at the wicket that was however turned down.

Replays showed he had not hit it and this turned out to be a superb decision by the umpire Langton Rusere.

With the ball before the drinks break, Kaitano took the single that gave him a well-earned fifty on his Test début – it took him 159 balls of hard work and patience.

Taylor continued to attack the bowling, but he lost the chance to reach a century when he miscued a swat off Mehidy Hasan Miraz and was easily caught at square leg.

His 81 came off 92 balls and contained a six and 12 fours.

Zimbabwe were now 176 for two wickets after Taylor’s dismissal ended his partnership of 115 with Kaitano.

Dion Myers, another debutant, came in to join Kaitano, who was still playing the solid determined innings his team needed.

Myers soon found his feet and showed his class, in particular playing a magnificent straight drive for four off a rare full ball from the bouncer-happy Taskin.

He came down the pitch to drive Mehidy for six, a risky stroke, but fortunately successful on this occasion.

Kaitano played a fine pull for four off one of Taskin’s bouncers to reach 60 and take the Zimbabwe total to 200 with only two wickets down.

At lunch the score had moved to 209 for two wickets, with Kaitano on 63 and Myers 21.

Unfortunately after the break Myers holed out off Shakib with a leg-hit that was caught at fine leg, having scored 27; 225 for three.

Bangladesh quickly took the second new ball, using Taskin and the off-spinner Mehidy to bowl with it.

After facing 17 balls without scoring, Timycen Maruma tried a sweep against Mehidy and was given out lbw.

Worse was to follow, as Roy Kaia also failed to score – he dabbed at a ball outside his off stump from Taskin and edged a catch to the keeper.

At 229 for five, Zimbabwe suddenly found themselves in real danger of a collapse and being forced to follow on, as Regis Chakabva came in to join the admirable Kaitano.

The experience of Chakabva settled things down, and he and Kaitano seemed to be getting a good partnership together.

However, at 261, just eight runs short of saving the follow-on, Kaitano’s wonderful innings came to a sad end.

He flicked at a ball on his legs from Mehidy and got a thin edge on it, to be caught by the wicket-keeper for 87.

However, it had been a heroic innings, especially for a debutant, as he faced 311 balls and hit six fours.

It was the third-highest début innings ever played by a Zimbabwean, after Dave Houghton and Hamilton Masakadza, and the highest by an opener.

In Mehidy’s next over he struck again, making a ball skid through low to trap Donald Tiripano lbw for two.

Zimbabwe still needed six runs to save the possibility of the follow-on, and there were three tail-enders left to accompany Chakabva.

Without another run added, Mehidy made another ball skid through low to bowl the first of them, Victor Nyauchi.

The necessary runs were made, but on 269 the collapse continued, as Mehidy produced a beautiful off-break that spun through the gap between bat and pad to bowl Blessing Muzarabani for two.

The last man, Richard Ngarava, survived the over, and then Chakabva had to do his best to score quickly while he had the chance to boost the score.

He had a full drive at a ball from Shakib and hit it for a fine six over long-on.

However, after taking a single off the next delivery, immediately Ngarava edged the next ball into the hands of slip, leaving Chakabva not out with 31.

The total was 276, a deficit of 192 after being 225 for two wickets.

The spinners did the damage, Mehidy taking five wickets for 82 runs and Shakib four for 82.

Shadman Islam and Saif Hassan again opened the batting for Bangladesh in their second innings.

Taylor rotated his bowlers in an effort to gain a breakthrough, but the batsmen were never in much trouble, never attempted any extravagant shots and successfully saw out the day for their team.