ZimAchievers SA Honors Tilder Moyo

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards South Africa (ZAA SA) honoured various people at a glittering awards ceremony held on Saturday night at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

The 7th edition of ZAA SA was held in partnership with ZororoPhumulani under the theme ‘a perfect celebration of open horizons’.

Veteran broadcaster Tilder Moyo was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award among other notable award winners and recipients across 15 categories and 3 honorary recognitions.

The popular media personality, who mad her name in radio before branching out to other mediums, was recognised for her glittering career in broadcasting and community building initiatives.

“Tete Tilder has been educating, entertaining and captivating audiences for years in a distinguished career, inspiring many in the process. This award is testament to her enduring legacy and talent,” said ZAA in a statement.

“We are happy to recognise and honour outstanding Zimbabweans and congratulate all winners from our 7th edition here in South Africa. Up next, is the ZAA UK and we are looking forward to make it another memorable one.”

Various personalities and organisations were awarded on the night including Female Personality winner, socialite Natalie Mhandu who jetted in for the awards and turned heads in what was arguably the best red carpet look at the event. Footballer Kuda Mahachi won the Sports Personality Award for his sporting exploits and positive work beyond the field of play.

Kayise Nqula received the honorary Friend of Zimbabwe Award while content creator and comedian Admire Mushambi, of the Mhosva TV fame snapped the People’s Choice Award.

This year’s awards featured a new Farmer of the Year category following an impressive rise of Zimbabwean commercial farmers in South Africa, with Justin Dziruni walking away with the honours.

Ambassador Christian Hamadziripi was in attendance along with a diverseguestlist from different circles of influence. Entertainment was provided by Fayth M, songbird Novuyo Seagirl and EX-Mile at the event.

The ZAA now shift their attention to the 11th edition of ZAA UK which is set for May in the United Kingdom.