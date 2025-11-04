Zimbabwe Cricket Axes Sean Williams After Drug Admission

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has dropped veteran all-rounder Sean Williams from future national selection after the player admitted to struggling with drug addiction and voluntarily entered rehabilitation.

Williams (38) withdrew from Zimbabwe’s squad on the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare prompting an internal probe by the cricket board.

In a statement, ZC said the timing of Williams’ withdrawal coinciding with potential anti-doping testing had raised concerns.

“Zimbabwe Cricket notes with regret that Sean Williams has made himself unavailable for national selection, most recently withdrawing on the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 amid potential anti-doping testing,” the board said.

The organisation said Williams’ admission of drug use during its internal inquiry led to the decision to exclude him from future squads.

ZC emphasised its commitment to maintaining professionalism, discipline and integrity within the national team setup.

“ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations,” the board added.

Officials also cited a pattern of disciplinary issues and unavailability that had disrupted team preparations in recent years.

While commending Williams for taking responsibility and seeking help, ZC said the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal were “deeply concerning.”

“ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation; however, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards,” the statement said.

ZC confirmed that Williams’ national contract set to expire on 31 December 2025, will not be renewed.

Despite the disciplinary action, the board paid tribute to Williams’ contributions over nearly two decades,describing him as one of Zimbabwe’s most accomplished cricketers.

“ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” the statement concluded, adding that the board wished him strength in his recovery.