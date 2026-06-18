ZIDA Unveils US$17 Million Investment Pipeline

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has unveiled a portfolio of new investment opportunities worth more than US$17 million targeting key sectors including information technology, mining and renewable energy as the country seeks to accelerate economic growth and industrialisation.

The projects, featured in ZIDA’s latest investment prospectus titled Unearthing Potential include a cloud-based enterprise software platform for small businesses, a major gold mining expansion project in Midlands Province and a solar panel assembly plant in Mashonaland East.

The largest of the proposed investments is the Gold Securities Mine Project in Kwekwe which is seeking US$12 million in debt financing to expand underground mining operations and increase annual gold production from six kilograms to 240 kilograms.

The project is projected to generate more than US$315 million in revenue over 25 years and has a payback period of 2.4 years.

According to the prospectus, the brownfield mining project will leverage existing infrastructure and an investment base of approximately US$2 million already committed to the operation.

The expansion will include the construction of a fully integrated gold processing plant and the mechanisation of mining activities to improve efficiency and production capacity.

In the technology sector, ZIDA is promoting Numera Cloud, a Harare-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project is seeking US$500 000 in equity funding to support a commercial rollout scheduled for June 2026.

The prospectus notes that fewer than four percent of the region’s estimated 44 million SMEs currently use ERP systems due to high costs and implementation challenges.

Numera Cloud aims to bridge that gap through an affordable subscription model and localised compliance tools tailored to African markets.

The platform is already serving 100 pilot customers and generating recurring monthly revenue.

Meanwhile, Verify Engineering is seeking US$4.56 million to establish a 30-megawatt solar panel assembly plant at the CEIRD High-Tech Complex in Chivhu.

The facility is expected to manufacture solar panels ranging from 300 watts to 720 watts and is intended to reduce Zimbabwe’s dependence on imported renewable energy equipment.

The prospectus highlights Zimbabwe’s growing electricity deficit, noting that national demand averages 2 100 megawatts while generation currently stands at around 1 600 megawatts.

Developers say the project will contribute to energy security while supporting the country’s industrialisation agenda.

The solar project has already secured a site and received support from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education while a consortium agreement has been signed between Verify Engineering and its technical partner, Solaregy.

The investment opportunities form part of ZIDA’s efforts to attract both local and international capital into strategic sectors of the economy.

The agency, however, emphasised that it acts solely as an investment promotion and facilitation body and does not assume ownership, partnership responsibilities or financial liability for the projects presented in the prospectus.

The launch of the projects comes as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to attract investment under its Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy through industrialisation, digital transformation and export-led growth.