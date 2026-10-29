Police Arrest 67 Suspected Land Barons in Nationwide Crackdown

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 67 suspected land barons and illegal land dealers across the country between January and October 2026 as authorities intensify efforts to combat land fraud, criminal trespass and illegal land sales.

CID deputy spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Merylin Muriro said 69 home seekers had allegedly been defrauded in cases involving residential stands in Harare, Chitungwiza and other areas, while 78 people were affected by the illegal occupation of private properties.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police names and shames 67 land barons who were arrested in connection with cases of fraud, criminal trespass involving land and contravening Section 24 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act,” she said.

Police also arrested 10 suspects accused of illegally occupying council-owned land as part of efforts to curb unlawful land dealings.The crackdown has resulted in several convictions, including that of Mavis Madzivanzira, who was sentenced to an effective 60 months in prison for defrauding 10 complainants.

Muriro urged members of the public to cooperate with police investigations by providing evidence against suspected land barons.“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to support members of the police by freely giving evidence in respect of land barons,” she said.