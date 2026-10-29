MSF Commemorates World Mental Health Day in Epworth

By Edgar Gweshe

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) took mental health awareness to the heart of Epworth, using theatre, drama and community engagement to encourage conversations about mental well-being and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

The organisation commemorated World Mental Health Day in Epworth on Wednesday through an event designed to educate community members about mental health issues.

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is “Lived Experiences Heard, Real Voices, Real Change.”

The MSF event provided an engaging platform for communicating important mental health messages, using relatable scenarios to encourage people to better understand mental health challenges and the importance of seeking support.

The event underscored the importance of continued public education, accessible mental health services and community support systems in ensuring that people experiencing mental health challenges receive appropriate care.

Issues such as drug and alcohol abuse as well as teenage pregnancies were also discussed during the event.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event MSF Mental Health Specialist, Janet Mukurumbira said the organisation is committed to assisting communities in dealing with mental health issues.

“We want their voices heard and we believe that’s where the change will come from . Our emphasis is to bring that awareness to many young people coming from different communities to talk about their experiences on mental health issues,” she said.

Mukurumbira called on families and communities to support young people experiencing mental health challenges and substance abuse, warning that stigma and discrimination can prevent affected individuals from seeking help.

She added that communities have a critical role to play in identifying people experiencing psychological distress and linking them to appropriate healthcare services.

“It is the collective responsibility of communities to ensure that we join hands together in addressing mental health issues.

Communities must be able to recognise possible signs of mental health challenges and respond with compassion rather than punishment, discrimination or violence,” she said.

She stressed that families should complement professional treatment by providing emotional support, encouraging adherence to treatment and helping affected individuals reintegrate into society.

Mental health conditions in Zimbabwe are a growing public health and economic challenge, heavily driven by factors such as economic strain, high youth unemployment, and substance abuse.