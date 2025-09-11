Shoko Festival Brings South Africa’s Sizwe Alakine and UK Rap Star OneDa

Local urban culture festival, Shoko Festival has unveiled two major additions to its 15th edition promising an explosive Mash Up Night at Harare Gardens on Friday, 26 September.

Organisers confirmed that South African hip hop veteran turned amapiano star Reason AKA Sizwe Alakine and Manchester’s award-winning rapper and poet OneDa will headline the event.

Festival Director Samm Farai Monro better known as Comrade Fatso said the line-up reflected Shoko’s mission to fuse genres and connect Zimbabwean talent with international voices.

“We’re so excited to have Reason AKA Sizwe Alakine headline Shoko this year as he embodies what this year’s festival is about: building an urban culture legacy. We also can’t wait to see UK rapper OneDa’s collaboration with Yadis and Enhle – which shows Shoko’s commitment to creating platforms for international growth for our alternative urban artists,” Monro said



Sizwe Alakine who has spent two decades shaping South Africa’s hip hop scene before making waves in amapiano, is promising a “Hip Hop vs Amapiano Sound Clash.”

His performance will blend his socially conscious rap roots with his new amapiano sound.

Meanwhile, OneDa, who has received backing from BBC 6 Music and Radio 1 and was recently named BBC Introducing’s One to Watch is expected to collaborate with rising Zimbabwean acts Yadis and Enhle.

The Mash Up Night will also feature Zim hip hop star Sane Wav and legendary producer Take Fizzo who will present a career-spanning showcase with performances from urban grooves pioneers Mafriq, Trinity, MC Chita, Mau Mau, Tererai and Nembo Bwoy.

Adding to the cross-cultural spirit, Kenyan spoken word artist Mufasa will team up with Arundel School’s jazz band, choir and orchestra in what organisers promise will be “an unforgettable fusion of poetry and music.”

Local artists Segulm, Briza, Paintafresco, Yadis and Enhle will also debut fresh collaborations created under the festival’s Mashoko Tapes residency a project encouraging experimentation in Zimbabwe’s urban music.



The celebrations will kick off on Thursday, 25 September, with Comedy Night headlined by King Kandoro alongside Kenya’s satirist Justine Wanda and local comedians Mike Chipere, Munya and Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu.

The festival closes with Peace In The Hood in Chitungwiza on 28 September, a free community event featuring Zim hip hop giant Bagga, dancehall favourites Young Fantan and Madedido and chart-topper Jnr Spragga.

Early bird tickets for Mash Up Night are selling for $10 with combo tickets for Comedy Night and Mash Up Night available at $20.

Shoko Festival, a project of the Magamba Network has grown into Zimbabwe’s premier platform for alternative urban culture, blending music, comedy and activism.