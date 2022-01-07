Zimbabwe Retain Ervine As Skipper For Sri Lanka Tour

Veteran batter Craig Ervine will once again stand in as captain for Zimbabwe’s three-match one-day international series away to Sri Lanka.

The games, which are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be day-night affairs scheduled for 16, 18 and 21 January 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Ervine has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead Zimbabwe once again after he captained the team for the limited-overs tour to Ireland and Scotland in August-September last year.

In Sri Lanka, he will lead a 15-man squad that includes the uncapped duo of opening batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano and wicketkeeper Clive Madande, while all-rounder Tino Mutombodzi has returned to the national side.

Zimbabwe will leave for the tour this Saturday.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR SRI LANKA TOUR 2022:

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean