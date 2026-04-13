Zimbabwe Startup Joins Qualcomm’s ‘Make in Africa’ Cohort

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Global technology firm Qualcomm Incorporated has unveiled 10 startups selected for its 2026 Make in Africa Mentorship Programme aimed at strengthening the continent’s deep technology ecosystem.

The initiative, now in its fourth year offers African innovators mentorship technical training and support in developing intellectual property.

More than 1 200 applications were received from over 45 countries with the final cohort recognised for their ability to apply advanced connectivity and processing technologies to real-world solutions.

Among those selected is Zimbabwe’s Mindora Corporation which is developing a braille keyboard designed to improve digital access for visually impaired users.

Qualcomm’s regional president, Wassim Chourabji said the chosen startups reflect the rapid growth of Africa’s innovation landscape.

“This year’s startups are a powerful testament to Africa’s flourishing innovation ecosystem,” he said adding that participants are pushing the boundaries of technologies such as Edge AI and 5G.

Through the programme, startups will receive technical mentorship and business coaching as well as hardware support from Arduino.

According to Fabio Violante, the platforms provided will help innovators accelerate development from concept to market-ready solutions.

Participants will also benefit from financial support, including a US$5 000 stipend upon successful completion of the programme as well as eligibility for additional funding through Qualcomm for Good.

Startups filing patents during the programme can claim up to US$5 000 in reimbursements.

The African Telecommunications Union has partnered the initiative for the fourth consecutive year. Its Secretary General, John Omo said the collaboration is focused on enabling African-led solutions to local challenges.

“Qualcomm Make in Africa puts cutting-edge technology directly in the hands of African innovators to solve African challenges,” he said.

The programme is part of broader efforts to support homegrown innovation and scale up technology-driven solutions across the continent.