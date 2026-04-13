Scrapping the Gender Commission Erases a Decade of Progress

Plans to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) have sparked growing criticism from activists and citizens who say the decision risks undoing years of work advancing gender equality and tackling abuse.

Established under the constitution, the commission has spent the past decade investigating gender-related violations and raising awareness on issues affecting both women and men.

Its work has included high-profile inquiries into sexual harassment allegations within religious institutions as well as sustained campaigns against gender-based violence.

Critics argue that dismantling the body now would be a significant setback.

“This is not just about an institution, it’s about the progress that has been made over ten years. The commission gave survivors a voice especially in spaces where abuse was often hidden such as churches.” said one Harare-based gender activist.

The commission’s investigations into sexual harassment in religious settings brought uncomfortable conversations into the open challenging deeply rooted cultural and social norms.

For many survivors, it was one of the few platforms where their experiences were formally acknowledged.

Beyond investigations, the body also led public education campaigns, working with communities to address domestic violence, discrimination and harmful practices affecting both women and men.

A community leader in Mashonaland Central said the commission’s outreach programmes had helped shift attitudes at grassroots level.

“People began to understand that gender-based violence is not just a private matter. It affects families and communities,” he said.

Others warn that scrapping the commission could weaken institutional support for victims.

“Without a dedicated body, who will monitor these issues consistently. There is a real danger that cases of abuse will once again go unreported or ignored,” said Adrian Mkwasine a social commentator

He added that the concern is not only about continuity but also about symbolism.

“To remove a constitutional commission that stood for equality sends the wrong message. It risks signalling that these issues are no longer a priority. The work is far from over,” said the Harare activist. If anything, it needs to be strengthened not dismantled.” Mkwasine said