The wife of Westridge Primary School head Thakorbhai Kanjee, Jaya Kanjee has been issued with a warrant of arrest after failing to appear in court in a fraud case involving alleged unlawful changes to shareholding in a family-owned company.

Jaya (71) was absent when the matter came before the court with submissions indicating that she was now feeling well.

The case was subsequently remanded to December 1 for continuation of proceedings.

Her husband, Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) is jointly charged with her over allegations that they fraudulently increased their shareholding in T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd without the consent of another director allegedly prejudicing a fellow family member.

The couple recently applied for discharge through their lawyer, Paidamoyo Saurombe, arguing that the State had failed to establish a case against them.

However, Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe dismissed the application, ruling that there were issues requiring an explanation from the accused, paving the way for the trial to continue.

The State alleges that the couple unlawfully allocated themselves additional shares in the company without obtaining the consent of fellow director Neeshta Urmila Patel.

Patel, who testified as the complainant, told the court that the company was established on March 27, 1990, to own and lease commercial properties.

She said the company initially had 40 shares, with her late father, Arvindbhai Bhikubhai Patel, holding 20 shares while Thakorbhai and Jaya each held 10.

Following her father’s death on March 7, 2015, Patel was appointed executor of his estate on July 24, 2015, before subsequently inheriting his shareholding.

She told the court that on August 16, 2024, the accused presented her with a special resolution proposing an equal distribution of shares among the shareholders, but she refused to sign it.

Despite her refusal, Patel said she later received a Return of Allotments (CR 11) on September 10, 2024, indicating that the accused had each allocated themselves an additional 10 shares.

She said attempts to obtain the company’s records from the Registrar of Companies were unsuccessful, prompting her to report the matter to the police on March 11, 2025.

The couple were subsequently arrested on July 14, 2025.

The matter will resume on December 1.