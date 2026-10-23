Zimbabwe’s First Black Female Doctor Gets Lasting Honour as Cimas Renames Medical Centr

Dr Madeline Nyamwanza-Makonese beamed with pride as a plaque bearing her name was unveiled in Harare on Friday, marking a new chapter in the story of a woman who challenged the boundaries of Zimbabwean medicine.

Standing alongside her husband, who has supported her throughout her journey, the pioneering doctor watched as Cimas Health Group renamed its Van Praagh Medical Centre in recognition of her historic contribution to the profession.

For Nyamwanza-Makonese, the honour represents more than a name on a building. It is a recognition of a journey that began at a time when racial discrimination and gender inequality severely limited opportunities for Black women.

In 1970, she became Zimbabwe’s first Black female medical doctor and the first African woman to graduate from her medical school. She was the only woman in a class of 25, overcoming formidable barriers to establish herself in a profession where representation mattered as much as individual achievement.

Her breakthrough challenged prevailing attitudes about who could become a doctor, creating an enduring example for generations of women pursuing careers in medicine.

In August 2025, the Government recognised her contribution through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development. The renaming adds another milestone to a legacy built on determination, professional excellence and service.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health and Child Care, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital chief executive officer Dr Hopwell Mungani said the honour should inspire Cimas to uphold the values associated with Nyamwanza-Makonese’s life and career.

“The greatest tribute to her legacy will not be the name above this entrance, but the quality of care delivered within these walls. Every patient must encounter professionalism, compassion, dignity and respect,” he said.

Mungani called for an integrated, equitable and patient-centred healthcare system that provides quality services regardless of patients’ financial circumstances.

He linked accessible healthcare to Zimbabwe’s broader development ambitions, noting that a healthy population was essential for human capital development, national productivity and sustainable economic growth.

The Government’s National Development Strategy and Vision 2030 objectives, he said, required a healthcare system that improves access, affordability, quality and resilience.

Cimas chief executive officer Vuli Ndlovu warned that rising healthcare costs were threatening medical aid affordability, revealing that the organisation’s claims ratio had reached 87 percent for the year to date, above its sustainable benchmark of 75 to 80 percent.

The ratio measures the proportion of contributions spent on healthcare claims, limiting the room available for provider tariff adjustments without increasing pressure on members.

“If medical aid becomes unaffordable, members leave. When members leave, patients disappear, and so does practice income,” Ndlovu cautioned.

He urged healthcare professionals to reduce unnecessary tests, consultations and prescriptions, arguing that clinical decisions should prioritise patient outcomes over the volume of services delivered.

“The question is not, ‘Can I do this?’ but ‘Will this make my patient better?’” he said, advocating for value-based healthcare focused on better outcomes, fewer complications and reduced hospital admissions.

Ndlovu also highlighted Cimas’ investment in healthcare skills through its education fund, which has supported 65 beneficiaries, including undergraduate students, medical specialists and specialist nurses.

He said the organisation had grown from approximately 300 employees to 1,300 over the past decade, with clinicians accounting for about one-third of its workforce.

“A building does not heal anyone. A doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist or a clinician who is trusted and properly supported does,” he said.

Building for the future

Mashonaland Holdings representative Progress Kamonere Sibanda said the medical centre demonstrated the value of collaboration between property developers and healthcare institutions.

“As the owner and developer of this property, Mashonaland Holdings is proud to have delivered a purpose-built facility for Cimas, with their input throughout the entire development process,” she said.

Sibanda said successful property development involved creating spaces that enabled institutions to fulfil their purpose and serve communities, expressing confidence that the facility would support healthcare delivery for generations.

For Nyamwanza-Makonese, the honour places her pioneering story at the heart of a healthcare institution, where her name will serve as a reminder of what determination can achieve against entrenched barriers.

More than five decades after she made history, her legacy carries a continuing challenge for Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector: to match professional excellence with compassion, dignity and accessible care.

As Mungani emphasised, the true measure of the honour will ultimately lie not in the plaque at the entrance, but in the lives touched by the care delivered within its walls.