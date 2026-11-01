Government Considers Opening Nursing Training to Private Hospitals

Government is considering expanding private-sector participation in nursing education, a move that could allow more healthcare institutions to train general nurses and help address the country’s growing demand for skilled medical personnel.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the Government intended to progressively open nursing training to private institutions, although the process would be guided by the outcome of an ongoing pilot programme at the Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa School of Nursing in Kadoma.

“The Ministry’s intention is to progressively open up private sector participation in nurse training beyond the current pilot project being undertaken at the Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa School of Nursing in Kadoma,” Mombeshora said.

He was speaking at The Avenues Clinic’s 23rd graduation ceremony, where 38 specialist nurses graduated after completing training in Intensive Care and Operating Theatre Nursing.

The clinic has since renewed its application for Government approval to introduce General Nursing Diploma training, arguing that expanding its programmes would strengthen the country’s nursing workforce.

Managing Director Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu said the institution was already investing US$200,000 annually in postgraduate nursing education, alongside improvements in medical infrastructure, equipment and clinical training.

Principal Nursing Officer Florence Ogwal said the clinic was also responding to changing healthcare needs through specialised programmes in Oncology and Palliative Care Nursing, introduced in January 2026.

“By strengthening local capacity, we can help more patients receive care close to home, with the support of their loved ones,” Ogwal said.

The Avenues Clinic has trained 347 specialist nurses since establishing its postgraduate nursing school, comprising 185 Intensive Care Nurses and 162 Operating Theatre Nurses.

The institution also offers subsidised training opportunities to nurses employed at Government health facilities and supports clinical attachments for University of Zimbabwe nursing students.Mombeshora commended the clinic’s contribution to nursing education and urged healthcare institutions to continue investing in specialist skills, particularly in critical care, oncology, emergency medicine and neonatal care.

The proposed expansion of private-sector participation comes as healthcare institutions seek to increase local training capacity and respond to the demand for qualified nursing professionals.