Zimbabwe’s Future Is Being Built by Its Young Innovators

For Panashe Chandiwana and Takudzwa Mukaro, the problem began with a question that sounds deceptively simple: if people can use a basic mobile phone to access banking services, why can’t they use the same technology to protect their health?

The two Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates answered that question with SilicaGuard, a digital health solution designed to help screen artisanal miners for silicosis, a potentially deadly occupational lung disease caused by prolonged exposure to silica dust.

Their idea won the top prize at the Cimas Healthathon 3.0, earning the young innovators US$3,500 and, perhaps more importantly, putting a spotlight on a bigger question facing Zimbabwe: what happens when the country gives its young people the space, skills and platforms to solve its problems?

The answer, increasingly, is innovation.

SilicaGuard was one of 372 submissions received for this year’s Cimas Healthathon, which brought together students, graduates, researchers, start-ups and technology enthusiasts from across Zimbabwe.

The competition eventually narrowed the field to 10 finalists, with participants developing solutions around some of the country’s most pressing health challenges, from artificial intelligence and diagnostics to rural healthcare, emergency response, rehabilitation and data protection.

For Cimas, the significance of the Healthathon goes beyond handing out prize money.

“Our Healthathon is about identifying innovations that have the potential to create real healthcare impact,” Cimas chief information officer Foster Akaketwa said.

“Beyond the monetary prizes, participants stand to gain something even more valuable: the opportunity to have their innovations considered for piloting with Cimas Health Group and to contribute to shaping the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe.”

That distinction matters.

Zimbabwe does not simply need more graduates. It needs graduates who can identify problems, build solutions and turn knowledge into products, businesses and services that improve people’s lives.

And that is precisely where the country’s skills debate meets the innovation emerging from programmes such as the Healthathon.

From certificates to capability

The Government has increasingly placed skills development at the centre of its economic transformation agenda.

Last week, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development (MOSAD) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at bringing training closer to the needs of industry.

The partnership will see Government, business, academia and training institutions share labour-market information, identify skills gaps and contribute to curriculum development.

It is built around what is known as the “triple helix” model — bringing government, industry and academia together to create an ecosystem capable of supporting innovation, productivity and industrial development.

But the Government’s own language around the agreement points to a deeper shift.

Skills Audit and Development Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said skills development should not be judged simply by the number of certificates produced.

“Ultimately, skills development is not about producing more certificates. It is about expanding what Zimbabweans can produce, what Zimbabwean firms can achieve, and what the Zimbabwean economy can become,” Muswere said.

That argument could just as easily describe the young people who entered the Cimas Healthathon.

Chandiwana and Mukaro were not merely demonstrating that they had learned how to develop technology. They were demonstrating what that knowledge could do.

Their SilicaGuard platform is designed to take screening closer to artisanal miners, using mobile technology and USSD to reach people who may not have smartphones or easy access to conventional healthcare.

Chandiwana explained the thinking behind the solution in simple terms: “If we can do banking through kambudzi (feature phone), why can’t we also do the same in the health sector?”

It is the kind of question that turns education into innovation.

Young people are not waiting for the future

Zimbabwe’s young innovators are often spoken about as the country’s future.

But the Healthathon offers a different way of looking at them.

They are not simply future engineers, programmers, entrepreneurs or health professionals. They are already developing responses to problems confronting communities today.

The 372 Healthathon submissions are evidence of that appetite. They also reveal something about the nature of Zimbabwe’s challenges.

Healthcare affordability remains a concern. Access is uneven. Data systems can be fragmented. Service delivery can be slow. Preventive healthcare remains underdeveloped in many communities.

Cimas chief executive officer Vuli Ndlovu said when the Healthathon was launched that Zimbabwe could not afford to be left behind.

“Innovation is changing how people access care, how systems operate, how data is used and how patients experience health care in Zimbabwe,” Ndlovu said.

“We believe that these challenges present an opportunity to rethink our health care, innovate boldly and create practical solutions that can improve lives.”

That philosophy has now produced a national platform rather than simply a competition.

The first two editions operated as a regional initiative. The third expanded nationally, signalling a recognition that the country’s innovation ecosystem cannot remain confined to a handful of institutions or major cities.

For Zimbabwe, that expansion is significant.

A young person in a university laboratory, a technology start-up or a community can see a problem differently from an institution that has dealt with it for decades.

Sometimes innovation begins with that difference in perspective.

Connecting the classroom to the economy

This is where the Government’s skills-development approach becomes particularly important.

The ZNCC-MOSAD partnership is attempting to address one of Zimbabwe’s long-standing challenges: the mismatch between what education produces and what industry needs.

The agreement seeks to give businesses a greater role in identifying the skills required by the economy, while training institutions use that information to shape programmes and curricula.

In other words, the classroom should not exist in isolation from the factory, mine, hospital, technology company or start-up.

The Healthathon demonstrates what can happen when that connection begins to work.

Young people bring skills from universities and other learning environments. Industry brings real-world problems. Mentors provide experience. A platform creates competition and visibility. And investment can help move an idea beyond the prototype stage.

That is the ecosystem Zimbabwe needs if it is serious about turning human capital into economic value.

Muswere put it bluntly: “Five years from now, we should be able to demonstrate what changed because we signed this MOU.”

The same test should apply to innovation programmes.

Five years from now, how many Healthathon ideas will have become functioning products?

How many will have been piloted in hospitals, mines or rural communities?

How many young innovators will have created companies and jobs?

How many solutions developed in Zimbabwe will be exported beyond its borders?

Those are ultimately more important measures than the number of competitions held or certificates awarded.

The real prize is what happens next

For SilicaGuard, the US$3,500 prize is a beginning rather than an endpoint.

The team has shown that a local problem can generate a local technological response. The next challenge is taking that idea into the real world.

That requires more than young people with good ideas.

It requires institutions willing to test them. Investors willing to back them. Regulators willing to understand emerging technologies. Universities willing to work with industry. Companies willing to open doors to young innovators. And Government willing to create policies that allow promising ideas to grow.

Cimas appears to understand this.

Akaketwa said the Healthathon’s ultimate measure would be whether ideas developed through the programme could move into implementation and improve people’s experience of healthcare.

That is the point at which innovation becomes development.

Zimbabwe has spent years discussing its skills gap, unemployment, industrialisation and the need to retain talented young people.

But skills alone do not transform an economy.

Skills that solve problems do.

A graduate who develops an app for a mining community is creating value.

A programmer who builds a system that reduces hospital waiting times is creating value.

An engineer who develops locally manufactured equipment is creating value.

A researcher who turns an idea into a commercial product is creating value.

And a country that can consistently move those ideas from university projects and competitions into companies, public services and export markets begins to build something more valuable than a workforce.

It builds an innovation economy.

The Cimas Healthathon offers a glimpse of what that could look like.

The Government’s new partnership with business and academia offers another piece of the puzzle.

The challenge now is to connect the two.

Because Zimbabwe’s young people do not lack ideas.

What they need is an ecosystem capable of turning those ideas into impact.