ZimRights Calls for Reparations and Restorative Justice on Africa Human Rights Day

By Parvel H Makona

Leading human rights watchdog, ZimRights has called for renewed efforts to deliver reparative justice for Africans and people of African descent saying the time has come for the continent to move from rhetoric to tangible action in addressing the enduring legacies of colonialism, slavery and systemic oppression.

Marking Africa Human Rights Day, ZimRights joined the rest of the continent in commemorating the struggle for justice and equality under this year’s theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

In a statement, the organisation said reparations were both a moral and legal imperativenecessary to recognise and repair the historical and ongoing harm caused by centuries of exploitation.

“The legacy of land dispossession, displacement, and economic marginalisation continues to affect many Zimbabweans. Reparations are vital to ensure justice is not just a historical conversation but a practical, tangible reality,” ZimRights said.

The group referenced international frameworks such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) which enshrine justice, equality and human dignity as universal principles.

It also highlighted the United Nations’ 2021 Resolution on Restorative Justice for Colonialism which highlighted the need for reparations to heal the deep-seated scars left by slavery, apartheid and colonial exploitation.

Despite these global commitments, ZimRights said African nations have yet to see meaningful progress.

It praised the African Union (AU) for leading the African Reparations Movement but urged member states to back the initiative with political will and practical action.

Countries such as South Africa and Namibia were commended for taking steps to confront their colonial pasts and pursue reparations from former colonial powers though the organisation noted that structural inequalities persist across the continent.

Turning to Zimbabwe, ZimRights said reparations must address not only colonial-era injustices but also contemporary socio-economic challenges rooted in those histories.

It urged government to consider comprehensive frameworks focused on land restitution, economic empowerment and cultural restoration.

“We must not shy away from acknowledging the historical wrongs that continue to reverberate through generations. Only through a comprehensive reparations framework can we heal the wounds left by colonialism,” the statement said.

The organisation also called for stronger partnerships with the United Nations and African Union to advocate for the return of stolen resources and the implementation of restorative justice policies.

As Africa marks the day, ZimRights urged governments and civil society to acknowledge the lasting impact of slavery, colonialism and apartheid, develop policies on reparations and land restitution, empower marginalised communities through economic and educational reform and foster inclusive dialogue that ensures victims of historical injustice have a voice in shaping solutions.

ZimRights said Africa Human Rights Day should serve as a reminder that justice is not complete until the continent confronts its past with honesty and commitment.

“The time for reparations is now. Together, we can build a future grounded in justice, equality and human dignity for all.” ZimRights said.