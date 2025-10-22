Police Hunt Suspect in SIM Swap Fraud Worth Over US$17 000

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for Tranos Taurai Muzanenhamo who is wanted in connection with a series of sophisticated SIM swap and hacking fraud cases involving more than US$17 000 and ZW$30 million.

According to police, Muzanenhamo allegedly orchestrated the scams by obtaining victims’ personal details including names and phone numbers through methods such as phishing, data breaches and accessing public records.

He is said to have used social engineering tactics to deceive mobile service providers into approving fraudulent SIM card replacements.

Once the SIM swaps were completed, the victims’ mobile lines were deactivated allowing the suspect to take control of their personal data and digital accounts.

Police say the suspect then withdrew funds from the victims’ mobile money wallets and bank accounts using digital platforms.

In several cases he also reportedly gained access to victims’ WhatsApp accounts posing as them to request money from their contacts.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the manhunt urging the public to assist with information that could lead to Muzanenhamo’s arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may assist to locate Tranos Taurai Muzanenhamo, who is wanted in connection with several cases of fraudulent SIM replacements and hacking involving USD 17 009.50 and ZWG 30 665 912.30.

“Members of the public are warned to be vigilant and protect their personal information. We also urge mobile network operators to strengthen verification systems to prevent such fraudulent activities,” said Commissioner Nyathi

The police have encouraged anyone with information on Muzanenhamo’s whereabouts to report to their nearest police station.