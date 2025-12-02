ZIMSTAT Unveils Major Digital Overhaul to Modernise National Data Systems

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe’s statistics agency ZIMSTAT has announced sweeping digital reforms aimed at transforming the country’s data landscape and strengthening its capacity to respond to fast-growing national and global development demands.

Speaking at the second-quarter meeting of the Data for Development and Innovation Technical Working Group (DFDI TWG) for 2025 Director General Tafadzwa Bandama said digital innovation now sits at the heart of Zimbabwe’s future data strategy.

“The environment we operate in is ever changing and increasingly challenging. It requires more innovation in monitoring the country’s and region’s development commitments,” she said, noting that the modernisation of digital systems has become an urgent priority.

A key highlight of ZIMSTAT’s transformation agenda is the redesigned Open Data Portal 2.0 set for launch in the first quarter of 2026.

The upgraded platform will integrate all national datasets and prepare them for use with advanced analytical tools including artificial intelligence.

“The enhanced Open Data Portal 2.0 will ensure all disseminated data are integrated, accessible and optimised for use in modern analytical tools,” Bandama said.

She added that ZIMSTAT is intensifying its collaboration with local authorities to address long-standing data gaps particularly in areas requiring highly disaggregated information.

These efforts come as national planning needs expand under frameworks such as NDS1, Agenda 2030, Agenda 2063 and preparations for NDS2.

The country’s digital shift gained momentum in July with the launch of OpenSDG, the national platform for tracking progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bandama described the system as a milestone for transparency, accessibility and public participation in monitoring development indicators.

Despite rising expectations for timely and high-quality statistics, she said ZIMSTAT is determined to keep pace.

“National, regional and global frameworks have increased pressure on NSOs to produce highly disaggregated and reliable data. Our response is to modernise and innovate,” she said

The TWG meeting, convened jointly by the United Nations and ZIMSTAT is reviewing progress on the 2025 joint workplan including the country’s SDG data performance.

Zimbabwe has so far achieved 85.5% availability of prioritised SDG indicators.

Bandama said digital innovation must be accompanied by strong partnerships across the national statistical system.

She praised the UN’s continued support saying it has helped strengthen national capacity to coordinate and maintain robust data systems.

“Our doors remain open for collaboration. Such partnerships ensure a continuous supply of quality data and reduce the emergence of gaps,” she said.

As Zimbabwe enters what Bandama called a “new data era,” she urged stakeholders to take a forward-looking approach.

“Let us use this platform to guide the strategic activities that will shape the future of data for development.” she said.