Prevail International Drills Ahead in Presidential Borehole Initiative

Communities in remote areas of Zimbabwe are expressing their gratitude towards the government for their inclusion in the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA)-powered Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

The program aims at providing clean water to the country’s 35,000 villages by 2025.

Prevail International, the company contracted by ZINWA to instsall , has already made significant progress in installing solar-powered boreholes, storage tanks, and portable water taps in various provinces.

Under the leadership of Chairman Tempter Tungwarara, Prevail International is working diligently to achieve its goal of installing 1,000 boreholes by the end of this year.

Tungwarara expressed confidence in meeting the target, stating, “We have received a consignment for 1,000 boreholes, and we are also expecting another consignment next month. We remain on course to meet our target installations.”

Tendai Sithole, the General Manager of Prevail International, highlighted the company’s commitment to making a positive difference in arid regions like Chipinge and Chimanimani.

“We are honored to be part of this significant initiative to provide clean water to communities in need,” Sithole said.

“Prevail International has dedicated resources and expertise to ensure the successful installation of boreholes and related infrastructure in collaboration with ZINWA. We are proud to contribute to the betterment of the lives of the people in Chipinge and Chimanimani.”

Sithole further emphasized the company’s focus on implementing sustainable solutions.

“Our efforts go beyond simply drilling boreholes. We aim to ensure the long-term viability of these water sources by using solar-powered systems, storage tanks, and portable water taps. Additionally, we are working closely with local communities to educate them on water management and maintenance, empowering them to take ownership and care of these valuable resources.”

The impact of the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme is already being felt in Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, where communities have praised the strategic placement of boreholes.

Godfrey Mukungunugwa, an aspiring parliamentarian for the Chivi North constituency, commended the relief the boreholes brought to three wards heavily reliant on the Chida waterhole.

He said, “This area is a dark corner, far from the main routes, and when support comes, people here are overlooked for those close to main roads. This resulted in three wards being overly dependent on Chida. But I’m glad the borehole facility has been stationed at this convergent zone. It brings relief.”

Chivi villagers celebrating the newly installed borehole facility

Chipinge and Chimanimani, known for their challenging climate and limited water resources, have also benefited from the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

These regions have long struggled with water scarcity and inadequate access to clean drinking water. By drilling and equipping boreholes, the scheme is providing a lifeline to residents who previously relied on unreliable and unsafe water sources.

The installation of boreholes in these arid regions is a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable water supply. The solar-powered boreholes, along with storage tanks and portable water taps, offer a reliable and accessible source of clean water for daily use.

This provision of essential resources brings immeasurable relief to communities that have faced water scarcity for far too long.

Furthermore, the program’s impact extends beyond immediate water access. With the establishment of boreholes, communities can engage in agricultural activities, mitigating the effects of aridity on food production.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

