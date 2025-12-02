National Sports Stadium Set to Reopen Before 2026 Season, Minister Confirms

The National Sports Stadium is expected to reopen before the start of the 2026 football season with Sports Minister Anselem Sanyatwe expressing confidence that the long-delayed renovation works are finally nearing completion.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing Sanyatwe said refurbishment efforts were “at an advanced stage” and praised the contractors for what he described as round-the-clock dedication to meeting government expectations.

“I am very, very grateful for the progress made so far,” he said noting that he had personally witnessed teams working “day and night” to accelerate completion.

He confirmed that he has set a firm deadline for “nearly all the refurbishment works” to be finished ahead of the new season.

“The deadline in question… is supposed to be done by the beginning of the 2026 season,” he said adding that a small buffer period had been granted to allow contractors to “tie up loose ends” without compromising quality.

The upgraded stadium is expected to meet international standards after years of criticism from regional and continental football bodies.

Zimbabwe has been unable to host high-profile competitions due to structural and safety concerns raised during past inspections.