Zimtrade Eyes Dubai Market For Local Farmers

Zimbabwe’s national export promotion body, Zimtrade has set its eyes on the United Arab Emirates’ commercial capital, Dubai for local farmers produce as it seeks to enhance existing trade links between the two countries.

Speaking at the Dubai Buyer Mission meeting in Harare this morning, Zimtrade CEO Allan Majuru said Dubai is a gateway to the Middle East market for local poultry and beef.

“Local produce is GMO-free meaning everything that is written Zimbabwe is non-GMO and has a good market. Poultry, beef and mutton are some of the most profitable meat products in the UAE,” said Majuru.

Trade between the two countries have significantly risen in the past 5 years with statistics proving that the UAE is now Zimbabwe’s second trading partner after South Africa.

In 2021 total trade between our two countries stood at US$1.9 billion having risen from a significant low of US$ 328 million in 2017.

In 2021 Zimbabwe exported goods worth over US$ 1.7 billion to the UAE while imports by the UAE amounted to almost US$ 200 million.

The meeting was between UAE buyers and local producers of beef and poultry which is expected to see both parties exchange areas of corporation.

“I have no doubt that the meetings lined up during the Mission will go a long way towards building strategic partnerships between the Zimbabwean and the Emirati business community for mutual benefit of both our countries as we implement our national development strategy which will contribute to the National Vision of a Prosperous and Empowered Middle Income Society by 2030,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava in a speech read by his deputy Dr David Musabayana.

Government has embarked on a number of programs aimed at facilitating trade, nurturing exporting companies, assisting them to diversify their markets and producing high quality goods for export.

“Initiatives such as this Inward Mission are critical to opening up the UAE market while also embracing the global perspective.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

