ZimTrade Targets Export Growth in Zambia’s Construction Sector

A delegation of Zimbabwean companies is set to engage potential trade partners in Zambia, from 22-24 July, to explore opportunities in the construction and building services sector.

The trade mission, facilitated by national trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, will bring together local firms involved in supply of products and services required in the building and construction sector.

These include suppliers of building and construction materials, and technical services such as engineering, architecture, project management, and quantity surveying.

The mission is part of a broader strategy by ZimTrade to grow Zimbabwe’s presence in regional markets, which have become an important component of global trade.

ZimTrade CEO, Allan Majuru, said the focus on construction services was based on both market demand in Zambia and Zimbabwe’s existing capabilities in the sector.

“This initiative is a response to the growing demand for infrastructure-related services in the region.

“We have local firms with solid experience and technical capacity, and we believe Zambia offers a practical entry point into the broader regional market,” he said.

Mr. Majuru further said the Zambia mission was intended to help companies understand market conditions, legal frameworks, and business practices in the host country.

“This is an opportunity for our firms to gather market intelligence and begin building relationships with potential clients and partners,” said Majuru.

Zambia has in recent years prioritised infrastructure development, with investment going into urban housing projects, road construction, and commercial real estate.

Many of these projects are being implemented through public-private partnerships and external funding, presenting opportunities for Zimbabwean companies in the sector.

Majuru said Zimbabwean firms are in a good position to offer value in such projects.

“We are not just sending companies across the border, but we are building linkages that are based on capacity, skills, professionalism, and regional cooperation.

“Our institutions produce highly qualified engineers, architects and project managers and these professionals are already engaged in local infrastructure projects and can easily adapt to similar requirements in Zambia,” said Majuru.

The upcoming mission will be one of several planned to explore service-based opportunities in regional markets, as Zimbabwe seeks to broaden its export base and respond to emerging trends in international trade.

The construction mission will feed into a broader Zimbabwean business presence in Zambia, as ZimTrade is also coordinating Zimbabwe’s participation at the 2025 Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show (ZACS), which takes place from 30 July to 4 August in Lusaka.

The ZACS is one of Zambia’s largest multi-sectoral trade fairs, attracting companies from sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, processed foods, clothing and textiles, construction, finance, energy, and technology.

For several years, ZimTrade has facilitated the participation of Zimbabwean businesses at the fair, providing them with a platform to showcase products and services, engage with potential buyers, and explore distribution partnerships.

The combination of targeted business missions and participation in regional trade exhibitions forms part of ZimTrade’s export promotion activities aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s export performance across sectors, including both goods and services.