Govt Moves to Ease Cement Shortages Amid Supply Strain

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has sought to reassure the public following weeks of cement shortages saying the situation was triggered by a combination of supply disruptions and an unprecedented surge in demand fueled by the country’s construction boom.

In a statement, the Ministry said production had been constrained by a widespread shortage of clinker the key ingredient in cement manufacturing as several challenges converged at once.

Scheduled maintenance at Sino-Zimbabwe and unexpected breakdowns at major producers PPC and Lafarge further strained supplies.

“Our current production is still not adequate to meet our current and growing demand for cement,” the Ministry said

Officials attributed much of the pressure to rapid growth in the construction sector pointing out that demand for cement has nearly tripled since 2017.

“This signals strong economic expansion,” the Ministry added.

Supply constraints have been compounded by delays in Zambia which accounts for almost 90% of Zimbabwe’s cement imports.

Increased demand across the border has left local transporters stuck at loading points, slowing deliveries.

The Government also criticised opportunistic traders accused of exploiting the shortages.

“It is disturbing to note the speculative and criminal behaviour by some individuals and businesses who are charging exorbitant and ridiculous prices,” the Ministry said.

Authorities said Sino-Zimbabwe and PPC Bulawayo have since resumed production but delays continue at the Chirundu Border Post due to a ZIMRA loss-control programme targeting importers who evaded surtax payments.

Consumers were urged not to panic buy with the Ministry stressing that manufacturers have not increased cement prices.

Panic purchases, it warned, could result in unnecessary losses.

As part of the Government’s Ease of Doing Business reforms import licences are now being issued in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru.

Additionally, the requirement for a CBCA certificate has been temporarily waived until 20 December 2025 to speed up processing.

The Ministry expressed confidence that supply will stabilise in the medium term saying the country is expected to achieve a cement production surplus before the end of 2026.