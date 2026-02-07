Six Jailed Over Kidnapping of Zambian Fishermen

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Six men have been convicted and sentenced for robbery and kidnapping after a violent attack on a Zambian fishing crew on Lake Kariba.

The Kariba Magistrates’ Court found Criswell Kanyoka (26), Munashe Nyanye (25), Archford Mawiranhaka (36), Tanaka Tagara (23), Osamu Chawasiya Nhimura (30) and Joseph Mashakada (25) guilty of the charges.

The court heard that in December 2025, the group intercepted a fishing rig on Lake Kariba and attacked three Zambian fishermen.

During the raid, the attackers stole mobile phones and dried kapenta before forcing the victims onto Musampakaruma Island.

Prosecutors said the men then demanded a ransom of 26 000 Zambian kwacha for the fishermen’s release.

A joint security operation later rescued the victims and recovered a number of items including the fishing rig, a speedboat, a vehicle, dried kapenta and camouflage clothing.

Each of the six men was sentenced to 18 months in prison for robbery and a further three years for kidnapping.

The court said the sentences were meant to reflect the seriousness of the crime and to deter similar offences on the lake.