Stanbic Bankrolls Davis Cup Group Ii Play-Off Against Uruguay

Harare, 07 February 2023 – Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank was the headline sponsor of the just ended Davis Cup Group II play-off between Zimbabwe and Uruguay played at the Harare Sports Club over the weekend.

Despite Zimbabwe’s 3-2 loss to Uruguay, Tennis Zimbabwe President, Biggie Magarira was thankful that Stanbic Bank answered the organisation’s clarion call to make the event a success by being the Platinum Sponsor of the event.

Magarira said the sponsorship amount was used to pay for accommodation for the players and officials from the two teams, match officials, for transportation and other service providers.

“Stanbic also spruced up the tennis facilities and in particular the main court, to ensure that it was fit to host a world class event such as the Davis Cup,” said Magarira.

He said Tennis Zimbabwe is proud to be associated with Stanbic Bank with whom it enjoys a longstanding relationship spanning years.

“The Davis Cup is a major global event watched by over 6 million viewers and it was fitting that we had support from Stanbic Bank whom we now deem a partner, and we hope the institution will continue supporting us in years to come,” he said.

Stanbic Bank’s Head, Brand and Marketing, Palmer Mugavha said the institution is pleased to play its part in supporting events of national and global importance bearing in mind the prevailing economic situation.

Mugavha said in addition to having sustainable Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives, Stanbic is keen to assist in selected key national events such as the Davis Cup.

In September last year, Stanbic bankrolled the Central-South Africa Hockey qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Games scheduled for Ghana in August 2023, both our men and women’s teams qualified.

“Stanbic Bank has an unwavering commitment to contribute to the welfare of the community it operates in through well thought Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy under the three pillars of health and sanitation, education and sports. Our keen interest in propping up sporting initiatives was the reason we did not hesitate to play this significant role in ensuring the Davis Cup is run smoothly,” said Mugavha.

Stanbic Bank has been sponsoring the country’s premier grassroot cricket event, Stragglers Cricket Festival every August school holiday for budding cricket players since 2006 to date. Stragglers cricket festival has been the cornerstone of junior cricket development since its inception in the 60s.

