ZRP Acts After Viral Budiriro Traffic Video Sparks Outrage

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken swift disciplinary action against three police officers involved in a widely circulated video showing an altercation during a traffic enforcement operation in Budiriro, Harare.

In a statement, the ZRP said it does not condone such conduct by police officers and confirmed that appropriate action had been taken against the trio with immediate effect.

The nature of the disciplinary measures was not disclosed.

The viral footage, which has been trending on social media platforms, shows a confrontation between motorists and police officers during a routine traffic stop.

The incident has sparked widespread debate over police behaviour and public relations on Zimbabwe’s roads.

At the same time, the police appealed for restraint and mutual respect during law enforcement encounters.

“The Police urges motorists to be law-abiding citizens and avoid using obscene or vulgar words to police officers, especially women on effecting arrests,” the statement said.

The ZRP has in recent months faced growing public scrutiny over the conduct of some officers at roadblocks with citizens calling for reforms to improve professionalism and accountability within the force.

The police say internal disciplinary procedures are being strengthened to ensure officers maintain the highest standards of conduct while performing their duties.