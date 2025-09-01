ZRP Releases Names of 21 Crash Victims

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 21 people who died in a series of devastating road accidents over three consecutive days leaving families and communities across the country in mourning.

The fatalities which included men, women and children occurred in separate crashes in Mutare, Juru and Masvingo between 28 and 30 August 2025.

Police confirmed the identities of the victims after notifying their families.

The first accident struck along the Mutare–Masvingo Road claiming six lives.

Those killed were Godfrey Chikosi (45), of Rowa East, Zimunya, Vincent Museza (32), of Rowa East, Zimunya, Patience Musabayana (30), of Mafuke Village, Zimunya, Melissa Chigonde (22), of Zindi, Honde Valley, Anna Mudzingwa, of Rowa East, Zimunya and Maybe Mundondo, of Rowa East, Zimunya

Tragedy deepened the following day when a horrific collision on the Harare–Nyamapanda Road near Juru killed seven people, most of them from the same family.

The victims were Sunday Stenlodge (23), of Binga Village, Domboshava, Fadzai Kamurai (25), of Parirewa Village, Domboshava, Lin Nyamhunga (4), of Parirewa Village, Domboshava, Nyasha Nyamhunga (6 months), of Parirewa Village, Domboshava, Matilda Dzangu (28), of Parirewa Village, Domboshava, Kersey Matangaidza (2), of Kuwadzana 5, Harare and Tariro Matangaidza (15), of Kuwadzana 5, Harare

Police said the crash wiped out young parents and their two children, leaving Domboshava residents “shaken to the core.”

The third accident, along the Mutare–Masvingo Road, claimed eight more lives. The deceased were identified as Moses Nyazika (47), of Mutare, Tamari Nyakabau (39), of Link Road, Mutare, Juliet Mabika (33), of Nyanyadzi, Happymore Mhuka (37), of Chikanga, Mutare, Everson Chazvino (24), of ZIMTA, Mutare,Tafadzwa Jacopo (27), of ZIMTA, Mutare, Maybe Mazuwa (44), of Pangholin, Masvingo and Clever Murwei (46), of Chikanga, Mutare