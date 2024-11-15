Innovation, Resilience, and Vision as Tatu Marks 20 Years of Excellence

Local advertising agency Tatu marked its 20th anniversary with a celebration in Harare, showcasing its journey of innovation, resilience, and transformation in a challenging industry.

Founded in 2004, Tatu entered an industry dominated by well-established advertising firms. Through innovative leadership and a diverse team, it carved out a significant market share, transforming into a powerhouse in Zimbabwe’s advertising space.

Speaking at the celebrations company chairman Nqobile Magwizi reflected on the company’s journey over the two decades.

“As we reflect on our 20-year journey, the rewards of showing up become abundantly clear. They didn’t come easily, but they came because we had faith and stayed the course,” said Magwizi, who boasts over two decades of expertise in business consultancy, strategic partnerships, marketing, and public relations.

Magwizi outlined four core pillars that have driven Tatu’s success.

“Innovation: Showing up meant daring to think differently. We broke new ground with projects like Zimbabwe’s first animated film, Nyami Nyami, and landmark events such as Miss Tourism World and the National Arts Merit Awards franchising Model. These achievements weren’t just milestones—they redefined what was possible in our industry.

“Resilience: Showing up wasn’t always glamorous. There were times when we spent more hours in bank queues than in boardrooms, times when pivoting wasn’t an option but a necessity for survival. Yet, we adapted, grew stronger, and weathered every storm.

“Relationships: Showing up meant building trust with clients, employees, and partners. Today, we celebrate: 200+ brands that we’ve had the privilege to work with. 500+ employees who’ve supported their families through Tatu. Countless students who’ve launched their careers with us,” said Magwizi.

Magwizi acknowledged the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advertising but highlighted the enduring importance of human creativity.

“Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently suggested that AI could surpass human intelligence in as little as 5 to 11 years. For our industry, this means enormous potential—AI that predicts consumer behavior, automates processes, and creates tailored experiences in real-time. At Tatu, we’ve already embraced this shift. However, the heart of advertising remains human. AI may be a powerful tool, but it’s faith and creativity that drive the magic,” Magwizi noted.

Tatu Managing Director Martin Matamisa mirrored on the company’s economic impact and its collaborative ethos.

“We owe it to our clients, suppliers, staff, advisors, and competitors who have made us a better version of ourselves. Together, we’ve built a foundation for a brighter future,” said Matamisa.

He paid tribute to Tatu’s founding trio—Carl Joshua Ncube, Chido Madzivanyika, and Nqobile Magwizi—who started the agency on October 5, 2004.

The name Tatu, derived from the Shona word for “three,” symbolizes their vision of connecting through print, television, and new media.

The evening concluded with awards recognizing key partners, including Rainbow Tourism Group, Delta Beverages, and Sakunda Holdings, for their contributions to Tatu’s growth.

“With a firm performance culture built on Ubuntu, we see a future of convergence between human creativity and Artificial Intelligence. Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your seatbelts for exciting creative times ahead,” said Matamisa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

