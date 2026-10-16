ZRP Seeks Public Help to Track Down Five Zambian Fugitives

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to the public for information that could help locate five Zambian fugitives believed to be hiding in Zimbabwe.

The suspects are wanted by Zambian authorities for offences ranging from aggravated robbery and attempted murder to cybercrime.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ZRP was working closely with the Zambia Police Service to establish the whereabouts of the five suspects and facilitate appropriate legal action.

“The individuals are believed to be in Zimbabwe and the Police are appealing to members of the public for any information which may assist in establishing their whereabouts and facilitate appropriate lawful action,” Nyathi said.

The suspects have been identified as Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda, Kaizar Peter Zulu, Enock Mwanza, Robert Ng’uni and Susan Chileshe.

Banda is wanted in connection with aggravated robbery, attempted murder and escaping from lawful custody.

Zulu is wanted over allegations of conversion of a motor vehicle, threatening violence and assault.

Mwanza, Ng’uni and Chileshe are sought in connection with offences involving unauthorised access to and interference with computer systems as well as alleged cyberattacks.

Nyathi said cooperation between law enforcement agencies was essential in tackling serious and cross-border crime.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates its commitment to strengthening cooperation with regional and international law-enforcement partners in preventing and combating transnational organised and serious crime,” he said.

He added that collaboration between police forces helped prevent suspects from exploiting national borders to evade justice while ensuring that the rule of law and the legal processes of each country were respected.

The ZRP has urged anyone with information that could assist in locating the suspects to report to their nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk.

The police have not provided further details about the suspects’ possible locations in Zimbabwe.