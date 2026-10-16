Cable Theft Lands Two Mutare Men in Jail

TWO men from Mutare have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stealing electrical copper cables and TelOne drop wires in Chikanga 2.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Clive Mupare (33) and Donald Chatora (26) both of Chikanga 2 were convicted on two counts of cable theft by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court.

According to NPAZ, the pair discovered the electrical earth copper cable on October 4, 2026 while digging a trench at a construction site where they had been assigned to work.

“The following day, Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on patrol apprehended the pair near TM Chikanga 2,” said NPAZ.

The authority said officers recovered about nine metres of electrical earth copper wire, 12 metres of TelOne drop wires and burglary tools from the two men.

“The stolen cables, valued at US$250 in total, were fully recovered and produced in court as evidence,” said NPAZ.

Mupare and Chatora were each sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for stealing the electrical copper cable and a further 10 years for stealing the TelOne drop wires, bringing their effective sentences to 20 years each.