Hulengende Takes Zimdancehall by Storm as His Star Continues to Rise

Zimbabwean dancehall musician Hulengende is emerging as one of the genre’s most talked-about performers with a growing catalogue of popular songs, strong digital visibility and increasingly large crowds at live shows helping to propel him into the spotlight.

The musician, whose real name is reported as Ezbornwage Chidamajaya has built a following through his energetic delivery, street-inspired lyrics and a sound that blends Zimbabwean dancehall with Jamaican influences.

His rise has been reflected in the performance of his music on streaming platforms where songs such as Zunza Mupunduru, Kukwadabuka, Chingonzwisisa Baby and Waponda Moyo have attracted attention from fans of Zimdancehall.

His growing popularity was on display at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex where a large crowd gathered to support the musician.

The turnout offered a strong indication that his appeal is extending beyond social media and into live entertainment.

Hulengende’s momentum has also been driven by the continued circulation of his music online. In October reports said his songs had surpassed five million views across digital platforms, highlighting the potential reach of his growing catalogue.

Tracks such as Fadza Madzimai helped introduce him to a wider audience while newer releases have given supporters more material to embrace.

His ability to keep releasing music has become an important part of his rise in an industry where public attention can shift quickly.

Hulengende’s emergence comes at a time when Zimdancehall continues to produce young performers competing for audiences through streaming services, social media and live shows.

His growing profile has also placed him in the middle of comparisons with fellow chanter Junior Spragga as fans debate who is best positioned to dominate the next chapter of the genre.

However, turning popularity into a lasting career will require more than viral songs and packed venues.

Consistent releases, professional management, reliable performances and investment in production and promotion will be crucial if he is to maintain his momentum.

For now, Hulengende’s growing audience suggests that he has become a significant presence in Zimbabwe’s dancehall conversation.

His challenge is to convert that attention into sustained commercial success and establish himself among the genre’s leading performers.