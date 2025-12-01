Zvimba Council Unveils US$24m Budget to Bolster Services

Zvimba Rural District Council has presented a US$24 million budget for 2026 laying out an ambitious plan to improve basic services and fast-track the district’s long-term development agenda despite persistent financial setbacks.

Speaking in Murombedzi recently, Finance Committee chairperson Ephraim Gonzo said the council’s priorities for the coming year include expanding access to safe drinking water, upgrading roads and strengthening health and education infrastructure.

“This budget seeks to achieve the set targets in the reviewed annual and strategic plans aligned to NDS1 and NDS2. Our focus is on potable water, trafficable roads, health and educational facilities and the promotion of local economic development to improve community livelihoods,” Gonzo said.

He acknowledged that the council’s operations continue to be strained by mounting debts largely driven by economic hardships that have left many residents struggling to pay their rates.

The council has intensified its debt recovery programme in response.

“Cash constraints among our ratepayers have contributed to the rise in outstanding debts. Council has had to strengthen re-engagement with debtors and issue demand letters to ensure service delivery is funded,” he said.

According to the council’s 2025 financial performance report, the Land Development Levy contributed the largest share of revenue at ZWG55.7 million (26%).

Land administration fees followed at ZWG47 million (22%) while licences brought in ZWG38.1 million (18%).

However, council officials warned that operations this year were hampered by underfunding particularly the failure to receive expected Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers and ZINARA grants.

The shortfall delayed project completion and hindered progress on planned development programmes pressures that may persist as the council enters the new financial year.