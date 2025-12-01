Chitungwiza Teachers Trained to Lead Frontline Fight Against Drug Abuse in Schools

A cohort of 25 teachers from across Chitungwiza has completed an intensive training programme aimed at strengthening drug and substance abuse prevention in schools amid rising concern over the growing impact of addiction on young learners

The week-long training was facilitated by Youth Aspire Development Trust (YADT) in partnership with MoPSE and supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Participants were drawn from government, private and primary schools — including the Seke and Zengeza clusters, St Mary’s High, Nyatsime College and several other institutions each represented by their school’s Health Coordinator.

The approach, organisers said was designed to ensure long-term integration of the SPARK Initiative within school structures.

The training brought together experts from the MoPSE Learners’ Welfare Department, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Victim Friendly Unit and the City Health Department.

Their collaboration highlighted the growing recognition that drug use among learners has become a national emergency demanding coordinated multi-sectoral action.

Through interactive modules delivered over five sessions, teachers were equipped with practical skills in early detection of drug use, classroom management, behaviour modification and formal referral pathways for at-risk learners.

Mr Mtisi of Seke 5 High described the programme as transformative.

“This training has completely reshaped how I approach classroom management. Every small change in a learner’s behaviour is an opportunity for early intervention,” he said.

Mrs Denhere of Lyndel House College said she now feels empowered to respond to cases of suspected drug use “decisively yet compassionately” through structured referral channels.

Graduates of the programme will now mentor student peer educators, integrate drug-prevention topics into classroom lessons, promote safe school environments and collaborate more closely with parents, police and health services.

They will also monitor learner behaviour, enforce school policies, and report cases and trends under the SPARK Initiative’s prevention framework.

“We are no longer bystanders — we are protectors of our learners’ futures,” said Mrs Nyakurerwa of Farai Primary during the closing session.

Organisers said the teachers demonstrated stronger understanding of early warning signs, improved confidence in intervention methods and enhanced coordination with law enforcement and health departments.

A WhatsApp platform will now be set up for real-time coordination, resource sharing and peer learning.

Each teacher is required to select two junior councillors one boy and one girl to be trained as peer educators, ensuring continuity of prevention activities through to senior secondary years.

The sessions were affected by the timing, which coincided with the third school term and national examinations. However, facilitators noted that embedding prevention work into existing school structures, such as clubs and child protection committees, significantly boosts sustainability.

The training marked a significant milestone in operationalising the SPARK Initiative in schools.

YADT said the programme demonstrated the power of coordinated national efforts to safeguard young people from drug abuse with teachers now emerging as key agents in creating safer, drug-free learning environments.