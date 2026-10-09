1010 Technologies Marks 30 Years as Zimbabwe Pushes Digital Transformation

Zimbabwean technology firm 1010 Technologies has marked 30 years in business, with the Government recognising the company’s contribution to digital transformation and the modernisation of public services.

The milestone highlights the company’s role in developing and supporting digital systems for Government institutions, as Zimbabwe increasingly turns to technology to improve efficiency, accountability and service delivery.

Speaking during the anniversary celebrations on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona commended the company for its work in developing technology solutions, particularly for the public sector.

“Over the past three decades, 1010 Technologies has evolved into a technology solutions company with considerable experience in developing, implementing and supporting systems, particularly within Government and the public sector,” Mhona said.

One of the company’s key contributions is its involvement in the Zimbabwe Integrated Transport Management System (ZIMTIS), a digital platform designed to connect operations across several institutions in the transport and revenue-collection sectors.

These include the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara), Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and traffic police.

The integrated system is intended to improve coordination among institutions, support regulatory compliance and strengthen the management of transport-related services.

Mhona said the benefits of digitalisation extended beyond introducing technology into government offices, stressing the need for systems that deliver practical improvements for citizens and institutions.

“Digital transformation is not simply about replacing paper with computers. It is about making services faster, more accessible, more transparent and more efficient; reducing unnecessary bureaucracy; strengthening accountability; and enabling institutions to make better decisions using reliable information,” he said.

For 1010 Technologies, the anniversary represents three decades of operating in a sector increasingly central to business operations and national development.

Chief executive officer Retired Brigadier General Charles Wekwete said the milestone offered an opportunity to reflect on the company’s journey while planning for the future.

“Our 30th anniversary gives us an opportunity to appreciate where we have come from, but more importantly, it challenges us to consider what the next 30 years should look like,” Wekwete said.

He said the company remained focused on developing technology solutions and building partnerships that respond to Zimbabwe’s changing digital needs.

The anniversary comes as demand for digital services continues to grow across both the public and private sectors, placing local technology companies in a position to contribute to the country’s modernisation efforts.

For 1010 Technologies, sustaining its contribution will depend on its ability to keep pace with technological developments while delivering systems that address practical challenges faced by institutions and businesses.

The company’s three-decade milestone underscores the growing importance of locally developed and supported technology in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda.