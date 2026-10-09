CCC Rejects Reports of Coltart, Three MPs’ Recalls

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has dismissed reports that Bulawayo Mayor Senator David Coltart and three other Members of Parliament are facing recall, saying the letters circulating online were not issued by the party.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo said the purported recalls had no factual, political or legal basis.

“We wish to state that these purported recalls have no factual, political, or legal basis. They do not represent the position of the Citizens Coalition for Change,” said Mlilo.

The letters were reportedly sent to National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda, Senate President Mabel Chinomona and Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe.

Mlilo said preliminary internal investigations had identified individuals allegedly behind the correspondence, accusing them of using recalls to pressure elected representatives into declaring allegiance to certain individuals.

He said the party’s legal team had been engaged to advise on possible action, adding that the conduct could amount to contempt of court.

The CCC said its focus remained on rebuilding party structures, institutional renewal and political stability.

Mlilo assured elected representatives that they should continue performing their duties without fear.

“Their tenure remains secure up to at least 2030,” he said.

CCC interim secretary-general Senator Sengezo Tshabangu also confirmed to 263Chat that the party had not initiated the recalls.

“The party hasn’t recalled or written any letter or correspondence to that effect,” Tshabangu said.