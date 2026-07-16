23-Day Walkathon Shines Spotlight on Rehabilitation in Zimbabwe’s Drug Fight

By Shalom Shaurwa

A 23-day anti-drug walkathon spanning more than 580 kilometres from Beitbridge to Harare concluded on Wednesday with a renewed call for stronger rehabilitation services, community intervention and support systems to tackle Zimbabwe’s growing drug and substance abuse crisis among young people.

Held under the theme “Together We Rise, United We Heal,” the initiative sought to raise awareness about the dangers of drug and substance abuse while encouraging affected individuals to seek help and communities to play a more active role in prevention and recovery efforts.

Organisers said the walkathon was designed not only to draw attention to the scale of the problem but also to spark conversations around rehabilitation, mental health support and the need for accessible treatment services across the country.

Participants traversed towns and rural communities along the route, holding awareness meetings, counselling sessions and advocacy activities aimed at educating young people and families about the risks associated with substance abuse and the importance of early intervention.

The walkathon, organised by Heal Us Zimbabwe in partnership with NetOne, ended at Africa Unity Square in Harare, where government officials, community leaders and anti-drug campaigners pledged to strengthen efforts to prevent substance abuse and support rehabilitation programmes.

Representing the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Margaret Nyakujara said the initiative complemented Government efforts to protect young people from drug abuse.

“This campaign shows what partnerships can achieve in protecting our youth and building healthier communities,” she said.

For organisers and participants, the journey reinforced the reality that drug and substance abuse is no longer confined to Zimbabwe’s major cities but is increasingly affecting communities across the country.

Heal Us Zimbabwe member Terrence Shenje, who took part in the walk, said the campaign exposed the extent of the challenge, particularly in areas where rehabilitation facilities remain scarce.

“The problem is everywhere, including rural communities where rehabilitation services are limited. People need support and guidance because drugs are never the solution,” he said.

Heal Us Zimbabwe Programmes Director Elton Ziki said the organisation would continue championing prevention, awareness campaigns and rehabilitation initiatives beyond the walkathon.

“We want young people to speak openly about drug abuse and encourage those affected to seek help,” he said.

NetOne Public Relations Officer Thamsanqa Luphahla said the telecommunications company partnered with the initiative because drug and substance abuse continues to affect communities and critical sectors of the economy.

“Drug abuse affects education, health and many other sectors of our economy. As NetOne, we want to ensure our communities are healthy and we will continue supporting initiatives that promote awareness, prevention and rehabilitation,” he said.

Zimbabwe has witnessed growing concern over rising cases of drug and substance abuse, particularly among young people, prompting increased calls for investment in rehabilitation centres, community support programmes and preventative education.

Organisers said the walkathon was intended to demonstrate that addressing the crisis requires a collective response involving government, the private sector, communities and young people themselves.

As the walkers crossed the finish line in Harare, the message remained clear: awareness alone is not enough without rehabilitation services, community support and sustained action to help those struggling with addiction rebuild their lives.