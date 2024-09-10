4-H Zimbabwe Champions Social Impact Through Sport

This past weekend, 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation brought together boys under the age of 17 from various sports academies across the country for a highly anticipated event in Gweru, Midlands Province.

The tournament, aimed at more than just scoring goals, was focused on using sport as a powerful tool for education, youth engagement, and social impact.

The event, which honored the late Zimbabwean football legend Charles White, who passed away in 2022, served as a tribute to his immense contributions to the nation’s football legacy. White, remembered for his philanthropic work, is commemorated annually through this tournament, with last year’s edition held in Bulawayo Province.

As a pivotal partner in this year’s festivities, 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation underscored its dedication to the sport4development initiative, a multifaceted program aimed at promoting mental and physical wellness, social cohesion, and reductions in hate speech. The organization provided soccer kits for the finalists and soccer balls for every participating team, reinforcing its belief in the power of sport to unite diverse youth groups across Zimbabwe.

The foundation’s innovative approach to using sport as an educational tool has garnered international attention, earning it an award from Peace and Sport for its efforts in peacebuilding and social cohesion.

Didmus Dewa, Programs Manager for 4-H Zimbabwe, highlighted the significant role of sport in promoting peace and social cohesion. “We have engaged youth from various political backgrounds, as well as prisoners and children from both rural and urban communities. Sport is a unifier that crosses political divides,” he explained.

Guest of Honor Mathe, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) for Midlands Province, praised the foundation’s work in youth development. “Such initiatives are key in helping young people understand the role of sport in their personal growth and its contribution to their physical and mental wellbeing,” Mathe said. He encouraged youth to pursue sport as a viable career option and expressed ZIFA’s full support for grassroots development programs like this one.

Majesa Academy from Manicaland Province emerged victorious, walking away with prize money, soccer kits, trophies, medals, and balls. Their triumph not only celebrated their skill but also the values of teamwork, discipline, and community building that the event sought to promote.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

