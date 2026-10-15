NetOne at 30: Putting Health at the Heart of Community Investment

NetOne is marking its 30th anniversary with a major investment in community healthcare, funding the rollout of 100 mobile health kiosks across Zimbabwe under its flagship OneHealth programme, in a move that will bring essential health services closer to underserved communities.

His Excellency President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will launch the initiative on Saturday, October 17, at the 23rd ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference in Chinhoyi.

The initiative, spearheaded by the ZANU PF Department of Health in partnership with NetOne and ZimSmart Villages, demonstrates how corporate investment, digital technology and community mobilisation can be combined to address barriers to healthcare access. It also gives practical expression to the national development principle of leaving no one and no place behind.

For NetOne, the investment gives its anniversary a purpose beyond commemorating three decades of telecommunications services. It directs resources towards a need shared by every household: access to healthcare.

The initiative also complements the healthcare vision championed by the First Lady, Dr Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, in advancing access to health services for vulnerable communities.

For rural families, seeking medical attention can mean finding transport money, travelling long distances and taking time away from work or household responsibilities. Bringing services closer to villages seeks to ease these burdens and strengthen connections between communities and healthcare professionals.

Through its digital-health capabilities, ZimSmart Villages is driving the technical and operational model behind the mobile kiosks, integrating telehealth, community health workers and referral pathways to connect underserved communities with healthcare professionals and established medical facilities.

Chief Medical Officer for ZimSmart Villages, Mr Admore Jokwiro, said the initiative demonstrates how technology can help overcome geographical barriers to healthcare access.

“Through ZimSmart Villages, we are bringing together digital-health solutions, community-based outreach and clinical support to create a connected pathway to care. The kiosks will help communities access initial screening and health information while enabling patients to connect with clinicians and receive appropriate referrals and follow-up. Our focus is to ensure that technology translates into practical healthcare solutions for people who have traditionally faced challenges accessing these services,” said Mr Jokwiro.

NetOne is financing the initial deployment of 10 three-wheeler Mobile Health Kiosks, with one allocated to each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces. The first phase forms part of the planned national rollout of 100 kiosks extending to district level.

NetOne spokesperson Ernest Magadzire said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring that connectivity delivers tangible benefits to communities.

“As NetOne celebrates 30 years of connecting Zimbabwe, we are investing in initiatives that improve people’s lives. Through OneHealth, we are demonstrating that our responsibility extends beyond providing telecommunications services to supporting solutions that address real community needs. By financing these mobile health kiosks, we are helping bring essential healthcare closer to underserved communities and contributing to a healthier, more inclusive Zimbabwe,” said Magadzire.

The programme brings together complementary strengths: NetOne’s financial investment, ZimSmart Villages’ digital-health expertise and the ZANU PF Department of Health’s leadership of the initiative. Together, these contributions support a coordinated approach to extending healthcare access.

The project gives practical expression to the philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” — a nation is built by its own people. It also supports Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 by advancing inclusive development and strengthening access to essential services.

The initiative contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 on Good Health and Well-being, SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities and SDG 17 on Partnerships for the Goals.

While the Chinhoyi launch will mark an important milestone, the programme’s lasting significance will depend on effective implementation, accessible services, appropriate referrals and continuity of care.

As NetOne celebrates three decades of connecting Zimbabwe, its investment in OneHealth represents an anniversary legacy rooted in service rather than spectacle. Working alongside ZimSmart Villages and other stakeholders, the company is helping demonstrate how connectivity, technology and collaboration can bring essential services closer to the people.

At 30, NetOne is investing in a simple but important principle: a healthy population is the foundation of a healthy nation.