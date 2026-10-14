Zimbabwe Turns to Rwanda for Affordable Housing Solutions

Zimbabwe is looking to Rwanda for lessons on affordable housing delivery as the government explores sustainable financing models, modern construction technologies and stronger institutions to address the country’s housing needs.

Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Professor Paul Mavima said this during a meeting with a Rwandan housing delegation in Harare where officials from the two countries discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in housing development.

The visit is part of a skills exchange programme aimed at sharing expertise and building partnerships to improve access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Prof Mavima said the engagement marked an important step towards implementing a 2023 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on sustainable, affordable and functional low- to medium-cost housing including the adoption of new building technologies.

He invited the Rwandan delegation to share its experience in public-private financing arrangements, large-scale housing delivery, urban densification and vertical housing development.

The minister also highlighted the importance of establishing effective institutions capable of improving housing delivery.

Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Housing Authority, Nsanzineza Noel said the exchange would allow both countries to learn from each other’s experiences across the housing value chain.

“We’ll be able to share experiences on how we deal with the provision of housing, looking throughout the entire value chain of housing provision, be it matters of construction materials, financing or partnerships with the private sector,” Noel said.

He said Rwanda was exploring financing arrangements designed to reduce construction costs and make homes more accessible to low-income households.

“We are working on a scheme that I could call a public-private partnership, where government attempts to subsidise some of the costs with an objective of making a house affordable for those in need,” he said.

Public-private partnerships can help governments mobilise private investment and share the costs of housing projects, although their effectiveness depends on the financing terms, the level of public support and the affordability of the completed homes.

Mavima reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to the bilateral agreement, emphasising the importance of cooperation and mutual learning in addressing housing challenges.

He said Africa’s housing future would depend on countries sharing knowledge and developing solutions suited to their economic and social circumstances.

For Zimbabwe, the engagement offers an opportunity to explore approaches that could expand housing supply, reduce construction costs and improve access to decent accommodation.