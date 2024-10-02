ZACC Arrests Mazowe Agro-Dealer for Fraud

A Mazowe agro-inputs dealer has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the government of inputs intended for winter wheat farming.

Clayton Ngoda, a 46-year-old businessman, was apprehended by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on October 1, 2024, after investigations revealed he misrepresented his farming capacity to the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) to obtain a significant amount of agricultural inputs.

Ngoda allegedly claimed to control 90 hectares of irrigated farmland, a falsehood that led to him receiving two tonnes of maize seed, 36 tonnes each of basal and topdressing fertilizers, and 260 litres of herbicide through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

However, instead of utilizing the full allotment, ZACC officials say Ngoda only used the inputs to farm 30 hectares, selling the remaining 60 hectares’ worth for personal gain. This fraud was a significant breach of trust in a government program to boost Zimbabwe’s agricultural productivity—a key part of the nation’s economic recovery efforts.

Ngoda appeared before the Bindura Magistrate’s Court on the same day as his arrest and was remanded in custody pending a bail ruling scheduled for October 2, 2024. His case underscores the challenges authorities face in curbing corruption in Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, which is central to the country’s food security.

In a statement, ZACC reaffirmed its commitment to rooting out corruption, emphasizing that cases like Ngoda’s undermine government initiatives meant to uplift farming communities and enhance productivity.

The commission urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities that may hinder the success of Zimbabwe’s agricultural projects.

