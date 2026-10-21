Australian MP Helen Haines Loses Both Legs After Vehicle Attack

Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines has lost both legs after being struck by a vehicle outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, Victoria.

Haines, 65, was taken to hospital following the incident on Monday, with surgeons later amputating both legs, according to reports from Australian media.

Her husband, Phil Haines, confirmed the amputations as the politician remained in critical but stable condition at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital.

Police allege that 43-year-old Brendan Nugent deliberately drove into Haines before reversing and striking her again. Members of the public reportedly intervened and restrained the suspect before police arrived.

Nugent appeared before the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, facing several charges, including dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official.

He did not apply for bail.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which police believe may have been targeted. However, the motive has not yet been conclusively established.

Counter-terrorism authorities are among those assisting with the investigation.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, expressing concern over the safety of elected representatives and calling for greater respect in public debate.

The incident has renewed concerns about threats and intimidation directed at politicians, as authorities work to establish what led to the alleged attack.

Haines, a former nurse, midwife and academic, entered federal parliament in 2019 as the independent representative for the electorate of Indi in Victoria.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.