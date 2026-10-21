Four Schoolgirls Drown in Chegutu Dam

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the deaths of four schoolgirls who drowned at Patrick Dam in Chegutu after allegedly being confronted by a group of seven people who accused them of illegal fishing.

The girls, identified as Letty Sedrick (14), Tadiwa Phiri (15), Faith Woda (13) and Mercy Tendai (14) drowned at Petra Farm on Sunday at around 21:00 local time.

Police said the victims, who were Grade Six and Seven pupils had reportedly been fishing with a mosquito net when they were confronted by the suspects.

“One of the boys accompanying the girls was allegedly assaulted with a switch and open hands when he attempted to flee,” police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

The boy managed to escape by swimming across the dam while another boy followed leaving the four girls behind in the water.

The girls are suspected to have attempted to swim across the dam but failed to reach the opposite bank.

Their bodies were recovered on Monday.

Police said two suspects aged 16 and 19 had been arrested and were assisting police with investigations while the remaining five were still being sought.

The case is being investigated as suspected culpable homicide.

Nyathi urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s movements, whereabouts and activities particularly at night.

“Children should be discouraged from visiting dams or rivers during the night,” he said.

He also warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands saying suspected illegal activities should be reported to the police or relevant authorities.

“Any concerns regarding purported illegal activities should be reported to the police or relevant authorities for the law to take its course,” Nyathi said.