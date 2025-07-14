Tech Experts Converge at the Smart Zimbabwe Conference 2025

The Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025 is set to unite leading technology experts, innovators, and policymakers from across Zimbabwe at the Golden Conifer Functions Venue in Harare from July 17 to 18.

The two-day event will run under the theme “Smart Solutions, Smarter Economy: Integrating Global ICT Trends for Zimbabwe’s Future,”.

Notable speakers at the event include Tafara Chokera, CEO and founder of Tofara Online,Dr. Lloyd Jura,cybersecurity expert Vusi Ndebele, Paynow CEO Tawanda Chihambakwe, founder of Precision Aerial Group, Initial Mlambo, Technical Director at TelOne and William Nyagwande, Managing Director of Powertel among many others.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rufaro Nyadembera, CEO of Zimshop.net and the conference organiser, emphasised the importance of the gathering.

“The purpose of this conference is to create a national platform where Zimbabweans can exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and align across sectors on the future we want. Smart Zimbabwe 2025 is not just about technology it’s about practical solutions that improve lives, drive economic growth, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital age.”

Among the key highlights of the conference , delegates will ‘witness a broad range of innovative digital solutions both locally developed and international that address challenges in agriculture,governance ,education,commerce and health’.

There will also be high-impact panel discussions on The Future of Work, smart payments, infrastructure, and digital skills.

Also at the penultimate of the conference , individuals, start-ups, and organisations leading the charge in digital transformation will be honored through the Smart Zimbabwe Annual Awards.