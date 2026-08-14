Mnangagwa Supporters Call for Munhumutapa Day to Become a Public Holiday

Zimbabwe’s national calendar could gain another significant commemorative date as calls grow among young people for Munhumutapa Day, marked on September 15, to be declared a public holiday.

Supporters argue that the day would complement Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day by linking Zimbabwe’s ancient civilisation, liberation history and future development aspirations. While Heroes Day honours those who sacrificed for independence and Defence Forces Day recognises those safeguarding national sovereignty, Munhumutapa Day would celebrate the country’s pre-colonial heritage and place young people at the centre of nation-building.

The day is associated with the legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire, one of Southern Africa’s most influential pre-colonial civilisations, known for organised governance, agriculture, mining and trade.

Youth advocates say a public holiday could promote cultural awareness, heritage tourism and research while creating opportunities for innovation exhibitions, investment forums and community development initiatives.

Munhumutapa Day also coincides with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s birthday, a connection supporters say symbolically links Zimbabwe’s liberation generation with the country’s future.

For its advocates, the proposal is about more than adding another date to the calendar. They argue it would create an annual platform for young Zimbabweans to embrace their history while actively contributing to the country’s development and Vision 2030.