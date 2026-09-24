Breaking: COLLINS Mnangagwa’s in-laws Granted Bail

President Mnangagwa’s son Collins’ mother in-law Amina Jassinta Jessub Arab, Dyonne Tafirenyika, and a relative Noreen Jessub have been granted US$1000 bail by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

The trio is facing drugs related charges.

Represented by Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza and Malvern Mapako, the trio was also ordered to surrender their passports and to twice at Hatfield Police Station.

They were also ordered to not interfere with witnesses and reside at their given addresses.

Their release follows the release of Kelsea Tafirenyika, second wife to Collins Mnangagwa.